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Examining Product Applications, Manufacturing Capabilities, and Industry Developments

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, Oct. 14, 2026 - China's decorative panel industry serves international markets with a range of PVC and composite materials for interior walls, ceilings and decorative surfaces. Manufacturers offer different panel profiles, surface finishes and customization options to meet the requirements of residential, commercial and renovation projects.This report profiles five companies operating in the sector: Haining Xihe Decoration Material Co., Ltd., which trades under the brand XHDeco; Yangzhou Tianxi Plastics Co., Ltd.; Linyi Jiabang International Co., Ltd.; Dongguan Zejing Plastic Products Co., Ltd.; and Foshan Ashanti Deco Panel Co., Ltd. Their product ranges cover several segments of the decorative panel market, from conventional PVC wall and ceiling panels to WPC profiles and three-dimensional decorative surfaces.Industry Context: PVC and Composite Decorative PanelsPVC panels are widely used in interior decoration, including residential walls, ceilings, kitchens, bathrooms and selected commercial spaces. Depending on their construction and surface treatment, a PVC wall panel can feature wood-grain, marble-effect or other decorative finishes. Related product categories include PVC ceiling panels, PVC wall boards, laminated panels and PVC foam boards.Wood-plastic composite (WPC) panels serve related applications but differ from conventional PVC panels in material composition. WPC wall panels are available in various profiles, including slatted and fluted designs. UV marble sheets and other composite material wall panels provide additional options for decorative surfaces. Product selection should consider material composition, installation requirements, intended use and applicable performance documentation.For buyers comparing manufacturers in 2026, product dimensions, thickness, surface finishes, customization options and export arrangements remain important points of comparison. These factors help establish whether a panel is suitable for a particular interior wall panel project, ceiling installation or broader decorative wall solution.1.HAINING XIHE DECORATION MATERIAL CO.,LTD(XHDeco)Established in 2016 in Haining, Zhejiang province, Haining Xihe Decoration Material Co., Ltd. supplies decorative building materials under the XHDeco brand. Its official website, xihe-decoration, identifies wall panels, PVC lamination film and adhesive sheets as key product categories. The company's portfolio covers interior wall and ceiling decoration, along with selected exterior cladding products.Product Range and ApplicationsXHDeco's listed products include PVC interior panels, PVC ceiling panels, WPC panels, decorative mouldings, PVC decorative films and ASA co-extruded exterior cladding. Published panel profiles include 160 × 22 mm, 195 × 14 mm, 250 × 5 mm, 250 × 8 mm and 300 × 8 mm. One listed wood-finish panel measures 2,900 × 160 mm and has a thickness of 22 mm. These specifications offer a reference for comparing panel formats, although the applicable dimensions and installation requirements should be confirmed for each product.The range supports a variety of interior finishing projects, from decorative wall features to ceiling applications. Wood-grain and marble-effect finishes provide options for projects seeking a coordinated appearance, while PVC laminated wall panels offer a finished decorative surface. The suitability of each panel depends on its profile, surface treatment and intended installation environment.The company also lists PVC decorative films in wood-grain, marble and gold-effect designs. According to its product information, installation may involve stainless-steel buckles and screws or adhesive sheets, depending on the panel and substrate. Buyers should confirm the recommended installation method for the specific product before ordering.Production and Quality DocumentationCompany-provided materials describe a manufacturing site covering approximately 6,000 square metres and an R&D team. XHDeco also outlines quality-control procedures involving raw-material inspection, production monitoring and pre-shipment testing. The company states that SGS test reports are available for selected safety, formaldehyde and fire-related properties.These reports should be reviewed individually to establish the tested product, test method, date and reported results. A test report does not necessarily constitute a product certification, nor does it demonstrate that every item in the company's portfolio meets the same performance requirements.For buyers considering factory-direct decorative wall panels or customized patterns, practical evaluation points include dimensional consistency, surface-film adhesion, colour matching and sample approval. Similar checks are relevant when comparing a PVC sheet for wall decoration with a finished panel system.Order Arrangements and Export MarketsXHDeco states that its standard minimum order quantity is one 20-foot container, with mixed colours and profiles available within a container. Trial orders may be negotiable, while customized lengths and surface-film designs are subject to the company's order conditions.The company reports that exports account for all its sales, with markets including Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and the Middle East. Its stated customer groups include distributors, wholesalers and project clients.For importers and distributors evaluating factory-direct supply options, XHDeco's product range and container-based ordering arrangements provide a starting point for commercial discussions. Lead times, available quantities, payment terms and customization requirements should be confirmed through a current quotation.2. Yangzhou Tianxi Plastics Co., Ltd.Yangzhou Tianxi Plastics Co., Ltd., based in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, lists PVC ceiling panels, WPC wallboards, SPC flooring, partition boards, skirting and exterior decorative wallboards among its main product categories. Its published supplier profile describes manufacturing and export operations, with products serving wall, ceiling and partition applications. The range extends beyond a single type of PVC wall board to include several building-decoration materials. For distributors and project buyers, these categories provide a basis for comparing panel formats and potential applications, while current specifications, testing documents and commercial terms should be confirmed directly with the company.3. Linyi Jiabang International Co., Ltd.Linyi Jiabang International Co., Ltd., based in Linyi, Shandong province, presents a product range centred on WPC and related decorative materials. Its official website identifies the company as a WPC products manufacturer and showcases wall panels and other interior decoration products. The range is relevant to projects seeking wood-look finishes and composite decorative surfaces, including applications where a WPC wall panel may be considered alongside PVC interior panels. Buyers should verify the material composition, product dimensions and performance documentation of each selected product rather than relying on broad category names alone.4. Dongguan Zejing Plastic Products Co., Ltd.Dongguan Zejing Plastic Products Co., Ltd., located in Dongguan, Guangdong province, identifies 3D PVC wall panels, PVC ceilings and acoustic wall panels among its principal products. Its website also describes customization options for designs, colours and packaging, serving customers in overseas markets. The company's textured and patterned products offer decorative options for residential and commercial interiors, including feature walls where a fluted wall panel or other three-dimensional surface may be suitable. Buyers should confirm the material, dimensions, installation method and relevant performance documentation for each design.5. Foshan Ashanti Deco Panel Co., Ltd.Foshan Ashanti Deco Panel Co., Ltd., based in Foshan, Guangdong province, appears in third-party supplier information associated with PVC and WPC decorative materials. Reported product categories include decorative wall panels and related surface materials, although the company's precise current range and manufacturing arrangements should be confirmed directly. For projects requiring coordinated wall finishes, buyers can compare the company's verified offerings with PVC laminated wall panels, UV marble sheets and other decorative sheet products. Product specifications, certifications and factory status should be established through current company documentation before qualification.Key Considerations for Decorative Panel ApplicationsAcross the category, product selection depends on the intended application and the evidence available for each panel type. PVC wall panels, WPC wall panels and other composite products should be assessed according to their actual material construction, dimensions, surface finish and installation requirements. Where a PVC partition wall panel or a particular ceiling system is required, buyers should confirm that the product is designed for that specific use.Customization is another consideration for distributors and project teams. Factory-direct arrangements may offer options for profile dimensions, surface patterns, colours and packaging, but the available choices and minimum order quantities vary by manufacturer. Terms such as eco-friendly wall panel, waterproof panel or fire-resistant panel should be supported by product-specific documentation rather than inferred from a general material description.Market OutlookPVC panels, WPC wall panels and decorative sheets serve overlapping but distinct needs in the interior finishing market. PVC products are used in wall and ceiling decoration, while WPC profiles and textured panels offer additional options for interior design. UV marble sheets and PVC foam boards also appear in decorative-material portfolios, although their composition, thickness and intended applications vary by product.For importers, distributors and project buyers, the key consideration is whether a product's specifications match the intended application and destination-market requirements. Panel dimensions, surface finishes, installation methods and material composition should be assessed alongside relevant testing documentation. Factory-direct purchasing may provide options for customization and order planning, but minimum order quantities, lead times and available finishes differ among manufacturers.The five companies profiled in this article represent different segments of China's decorative panel market, from conventional PVC panels to WPC products and three-dimensional decorative surfaces. Their published product information provides a starting point for further assessment, while manufacturing arrangements, production capacity, quality records, certifications and commercial terms should be verified through current company documentation.As interior projects continue to require a wider range of finishes and panel formats, clear product specifications and verifiable performance records remain important to supplier evaluation. Confirming these details before ordering can help buyers compare PVC and composite materials more accurately and determine their suitability for specific projects.

Elaine

HAINING XIHE DECORATION MATERIAL CO.,LTD

+86 188 5830 7144

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Five Reputable PVC Panel Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Panel Applications News Provided By Htnxt October 14, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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