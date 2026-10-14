Mad Sandhu Murder: Punjab Police Arrests Key Accused From Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 14 (IANS) In a major breakthrough in the high-profile LGBTQ content creator Mad Sandhu murder case, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Jalandhar, in coordination with the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), has arrested key accused Jobanpreet from Mumbai and recovered three pistols, five magazines and 11 cartridges from his possession.

According to Punjab Police, preliminary investigation has revealed that Jobanpreet allegedly played a role in the movement of weapons, financing and providing logistical support to the shooters at the behest of foreign-based handlers.

The accused has also confessed to his alleged involvement in three firing incidents linked to extortion in Tarn Taran district, Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The arrest is being seen as a significant development in the investigation into the murder of influencer Madhusudan Sandhu, popularly known as Mad Sandhu, who was shot dead in Amritsar on October 3.

Investigators are now probing the wider network allegedly operating behind the crime, including the supply and movement of illegal weapons, the financing of criminal activities and the role of handlers based abroad.

The recovery of firearms and ammunition is expected to assist investigators in establishing further links between the accused and other individuals suspected of involvement in the case.

DGP Yadav said further investigation is underway to uncover the broader network and establish its backward and forward linkages.

The arrest is expected to provide investigators with further leads into the alleged conspiracy surrounding Mad Sandhu's murder and other extortion-related firing incidents in the region.

Earlier, Commissionerate Police Amritsar arrested two accused -- Harsimran Singh and Fateh Singh -- from Gujarat. Both accused are residents of Sanghe village in Tarn Taran, and allegedly played a role in conducting recce in connection with the murder, police said.

Following the murder, Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Gujarat Police, had arrested six accused.