NHRC Takes Cognisance Of Punjab Anti-Drug Activist's Murder Seeks Report From Chief Secretary, DGP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo, on Wednesday said the murder of an anti-drug activist in Punjab was a serious incident that reflected the extent to which drug peddlers had become emboldened and appeared unafraid of the law.

Reacting to the murder of Punjab-based anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota by a medical store owner, Kanoongo said the incident was a "blatant example of lawlessness". He said the NHRC had taken cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP, seeking reports on the incident.

“Our aim is to ensure that across the country, including Punjab, the safety of activists working against drugs remains the responsibility of the state governments. With this objective, we will investigate the entire matter,” Kanoongo told IANS.

He also expressed concern over instances in which state governments allegedly failed to support people speaking out against drugs, saying such actions could embolden drug dealers.

“When state governments stop accepting people speaking against drugs, it becomes a matter of concern. I have two examples. When one person had a conversation with the Chief Minister, he was beaten up...another committed suicide after talking to the Finance Minister after not getting enough attention. Such activities strengthen the resolve of drug dealers and give them the impression that the government is standing with them. It is concerning when the government appears to be siding with them. A change is needed here,” he claimed.

Kanoongo's remarks come amid outrage over the killing of Jhota, who had been campaigning against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of intoxicating medicines through chemist shops.

In a major breakthrough in the case, the main accused in Jhota's murder has been arrested in Rajasthan, while police have also recovered the pistol allegedly used in the crime.

The accused, Ashwani Kumar, a medical store owner, was arrested in Salasar, Rajasthan, late on Tuesday night, a senior police officer said. Another person suspected of helping the accused flee after the crime has also been apprehended.

Jhota was shot dead in broad daylight on Tuesday following a confrontation at a medical store over the alleged sale of addictive substances. According to the police, Jhota confronted Kumar after allegedly finding him selling drugs to an elderly man. The confrontation escalated into an argument, during which the accused allegedly opened fire.

The incident was captured during Jhota's Facebook Live session, triggering widespread outrage.

Jhota had previously confronted the same chemist in 2023 over alleged drug sales. The earlier incident reportedly led to a prolonged dispute between the two men. Police had indicated that personal enmity was among the possible motives being investigated.