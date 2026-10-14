DRDO Successfully Tests Quantum Key Distribution, Boosts Secure Comms

The DRDO on Wednesday announed that it had successfully configured and tested Quantum Key Distribution(QKD) platform in the live network of the dynamic test ranges at Proof & Experimental Establishment (PXE), Chandipur thereby advancing India's capabilities in quantum-secured communications.

According to the DRDO, this demonstrates the adept use case of QKD to fortify the real-time critical observations & telemetry associated with Artillery and Armoured Weapon tests and evaluation.

Understanding Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) has been designed and developed under Microelectronic Devices, Computational Systems & Cyber Security (MCC) cluster of DRDO with production partner Taqbit labs and will aptly provide unconditional security added with eavesdropping detection.

Quantum Cryptography vs. Standard Methods

Quantum key distribution utilizes the unique properties of quantum mechanical systems to generate and distribute cryptographic keying material using special purpose technology. Quantum cryptography uses the same physics principles and similar technology to communicate over a dedicated communications link.

Published theories suggest that physics allows QKD or QC to detect the presence of an eavesdropper, a feature not provided in standard cryptography.

Quantum-resistant algorithms are implemented on existing platforms and derive their security through mathematical complexity. These algorithms used in cryptographic protocols provide the means for assuring the confidentiality, integrity, and authentication of a transmission-even against a potential future quantum computer.

Applications and Advantages

Quantum communication provides fundamentally unbreakable encryption, making it a dual-use technology with applications in securing data in strategic sectors such as defence, finance, and telecommunications, as well as in protecting national security-related communications.

Free-space QKD eliminates the need to lay optical fibers, which can be both disruptive and expensive, especially in challenging terrains and dense urban environments.

Development Through DRDO-Industry-Academia Collaboration

These technologies are being developed through DRDO-Industry-Academia – Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoEs) – an initiative of DRDO, where 15 Centres of Excellence have been established at premier academic institutes like IITs, IISc & Universities for development of cutting edge defence technologies. (ANI)

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