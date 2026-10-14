101-Year-Old Chinese Man Loves Coke, Sprite And Seafood His Lifestyle Amazes Internet

A 101-year-old man in eastern China has become an internet sensation for his unusual food habits, particularly his love for Coca-Cola and Sprite, despite widespread advice to limit sugary drinks. His relaxed daily routine, hearty appetite and remarkable longevity have sparked amusement and curiosity among social media users.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Lu Shizeng, a great-grandfather from Zhejiang province, appears to follow his own rules when it comes to living a long life. While health-conscious diets and sugar-free alternatives are becoming increasingly popular, Lu continues to indulge in his favourite fizzy drinks and spends a significant portion of his savings on food.

Living in the countryside, Lu takes a rickshaw to the local market every five days to stock up on groceries. His shopping basket typically includes seafood such as fish, shrimp and crabs, along with pork and fresh vegetables.

Until last year, the centenarian reportedly rode his own tricycle to the market. However, following a fall, his family stopped him from riding it, prompting him to adopt a more cautious approach to getting around.

His Love For Coke, Sprite And Good Food

Lu's fondness for carbonated drinks is one of the most talked-about aspects of his lifestyle. He regularly stocks up on Coca-Cola and Sprite, with a particular preference for chilled Sprite mixed with a few drops of white wine.

His appetite is just as impressive. According to his nanny, Lu can polish off half a bowl of rice and an entire plate of crabs in a single meal. He also has a sweet tooth, enjoying fruits such as watermelon, pears and mandarins.

To ensure he receives proper care, his two sons have hired a nanny to look after him. One of his sons lives in Beijing, while the other manages a factory nearby.

A Disciplined Sleep Schedule Keeps Him Going

Despite his unconventional beverage choices, Lu maintains a remarkably consistent daily routine. He finishes dinner at around 5 pm and heads to bed at approximately 8 pm. Although he usually wakes up at 4 am, he spends another two hours relaxing and stretching in bed before finally getting up at 6 am.

He also makes time for an afternoon nap around noon, keeping his daily schedule relatively relaxed and predictable.

Lu takes pride in his health and claims that he rarely catches a cold. He also believes his memory remains sharp, enabling him to recall incidents from his younger days. Additionally, he has described his blood pressure as relatively low.

The 101-year-old is content with the monthly old-age allowance he receives. In Zhejiang province, people aged 100 and above receive 800 yuan (around $120) per month, while those between 90 and 99 receive 100 yuan.

Internet Wonders How He Reached 101 Despite His Fizzy Drink Habit

Lu's love for sugary soft drinks has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users expressing surprise that he has lived to 101 while regularly consuming beverages often discouraged as part of a healthy diet.

Some social media users believe his cheerful outlook and consistent sleep schedule may play a role in his longevity. Others have pointed out that living a long life depends on several factors, including genetics, and that one person's experience cannot establish whether a particular lifestyle is healthy.