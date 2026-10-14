International Exhibition On Restoration Of Karabakh Opens In Baku

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 6th Azerbaijan International Exhibition for the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh - "Rebuild Garabagh 2026" - is launching in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The exhibition, held at the Baku Expo Center from October 14 through 16, will address topics such as the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur, modern urban planning, construction technologies, eco-friendly materials, agricultural machinery, digital media, education, and industrial cooperation.

By bringing together local and foreign companies, government agencies, experts, and potential investors, the exhibition aims to create new opportunities for cooperation regarding the development of the liberated territories. According to the organizers, the platform's primary objectives are to attract more enterprises to the Karabakh restoration process, expand investment opportunities, and foster collaboration in infrastructure development and the construction of civil facilities.

The exhibition aims to showcase products, services, and solutions across sectors such as energy, ecology, information technology, construction, agriculture, the food industry, mining, transport, healthcare, security, education, tourism and cultural heritage, as well as road construction and infrastructure.

Government agencies, representatives from the architectural sector, and international delegates attending the opening ceremony

In addition to the official opening ceremony, the program for the first day of the exhibition includes sessions on the participation of youth in the restoration of Karabakh, eco-friendly construction materials, modern construction technologies, and a presentation of Russian agricultural machinery.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to be attended by Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Kalbajar district, Bashir Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, Rahman Hajiyev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Dovlatkhan Dovlatkhanov, Chairman of the Board of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, Elbay Gasimzade, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Azerbaijan, Luca Di Gianfrancesco, and General Director of Iteca Caspian, Farid Mammadov.

These individuals are listed in the event's official program to deliver welcoming remarks.

Involvement of youth in the development of Karabakh will be discussed

One of the panel discussions scheduled for the first day of the exhibition will focus on the topic "Youth in the revival of Karabakh: Initiatives and Opportunities." The discussion, moderated by Head of the Fundraising and Communications Department at the Karabakh Revival Fund, Parvin Baghirova, will feature the participation of MP Shahin Seyidzade, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev, PASHA Bank's Human Resources Department Director Zibeyda Hajiyeva, and Acting Executive Director of the Youth Foundation Yusif Valiyev.

The panel will serve as a platform for discussing youth participation in the reconstruction process, support for initiatives, and opportunities arising across various sectors.

On the same day, the "Karabakh Hackathon 2026" will also take place as part of the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture." The hackathon will run throughout the three days of the exhibition.

E co-friendly building materials and energy efficiency will be in the spotlight

Another session, scheduled for October 14, will focus on discussions regarding eco-friendly building materials and energy-saving solutions. The session, moderated by the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Construction Materials Manufacturers Association, Shahana Sari, will highlight the importance of construction material production, environmental approaches, and energy-efficient solutions.

Russian agricultural machinery and equipment will be presented

The business program for the first day of the exhibition also includes a presentation of Russian agricultural machinery and equipment.

Representatives from companies such as Yaroslavich, Melinvest, Krasnokamsk RMZ, Rostselmash, Rosspechmash, SALSKSELMASH, SmartC, the St. Petersburg Tractor Plant, and others will participate in the session.

The event will include Deputy Head of the Department for Agricultural, Food, and Construction-Road Machinery Manufacturing at the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, Ilya Orsik; Trade Representative of Russia in Azerbaijan, Adam Khakimov; and Official Representative of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture in Azerbaijan, Nikita Goncharenko.

The session program creates opportunities for establishing connections between agricultural machinery manufacturers and potential buyers and partners.

Digital media and industry-university collaboration will be discussed on the second day

The exhibition will continue on October 15. In addition to visiting the exhibition, the day's agenda includes bilateral business meetings, the Karabakh Hackathon 2026, and a series of panel discussions.

One of the key events of the second day will be a panel discussion titled "Karabakh truths: the potential and social impact of digital media."

Moderated by a representative of the Karabakh Revival Fund, Parvin Baghirova, the discussion will feature MP Hikmat Babaoghlu, Director of ASAN Radio and TV, Emin Musavi, Head of the Department for Work with Media Entities and Journalists at the Media and Broadcasting Council, Natig Mammadli, Head of ASAN AI Hub, Laman Ibrahimova, and a technology journalist and Board Member of the Press Council of Azerbaijan, Farid Pardashunas.

The panel will discuss the potential of digital media and its impact on the dissemination of information regarding Karabakh, public opinion, and the information landscape.

A session titled "Teaching Industrialization: University-Industry Cooperation for a Circular Construction Industry" will also be held on the same day.

Moderated by Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Design and Architecture at ADA University, Leyla Hasanova, the discussion will feature professors Gianluca Pocci and Davide Cerati from Politecnico di Milano and ADA University, CEO of Design Bureau LLC, architect Fizuli Aliyev, and founder and general manager of Glasstech LTD, Elshan Suleymanov.

The discussion will focus on cooperation between universities and the industry, as well as the application of circular economy approaches in the construction sector.

Modern interior and exterior solutions will be presented

Another session, to be held on October 15, is titled "The agile spaces of the future: adapting interiors and exteriors to changing lifestyles."

The session will focus on topics such as adapting spaces to evolving needs and exploring architectural and design solutions.

The day's program also includes a discussion titled "From reconstruction to sustainable development: the role of education in the revival of Karabakh." Participants scheduled for this event include the Head of the Public Relations Department at Garabagh University, Jamila Ismayilzade, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency, Agil Azizov, and a representative of the Karabakh Revival Fund, Parvin Baghirova.

The topic provides a platform to discuss the roles of education, economic activity, and various support mechanisms in the development of Karabakh.

Third day's discussions will focus on architectural policy, cultural heritage, and the future of urban planning

On October 16, the final day of the exhibition, special attention will be paid to issues of architecture and urban planning.

The day's program features a panel discussion on "Architectural policy and cultural heritage preservation in the context of modern construction." Following this, a session titled "Architectural discussions: a new perspective on urban spaces" will be held.

The day's next architectural discussion will focus on the theme "The future of urban planning in Azerbaijan."

The discussions will cover topics such as shaping the modern urban environment, architectural approaches, and preserving cultural heritage.

What sectors will be represented by products and solutions showcased at the exhibition?

"Rebuild Garabagh 2026" isn't limited to panel discussions alone. According to official information from the organizers, the exhibition covers a wide range of areas related to the restoration and development of Karabakh.

These include energy, ecology, information technology, construction, agriculture, the food industry, mining, transport, healthcare, security, education, tourism and cultural heritage, as well as road construction and infrastructure.

Showcasing innovative products, services, and technological solutions in these sectors, along with establishing new partnerships between companies, are among the exhibition's key objectives.

As the official program does not disclose specific product models or a complete list of all exhibitors, individual... Further details on the products to be showcased are available from the organizers.

The exhibition will run for three days

It will be open to visitors on October 14 from 11:00 to 18:00 (GMT +4), on October 15 from 10:00 to 18:00, and on October 16 from 10:00 to 17:00.

According to the organizers, simultaneous interpretation in Azerbaijani and English will be provided during the event. Visitor entry will cease 30 minutes before closing time each day.

Thus, the three-day "Rebuild Garabagh 2026" event will serve not only as a showcase for construction and infrastructure solutions related to the restoration of Karabakh but also as an international platform for the exchange of ideas on urban planning, industry, education, digital media, and business cooperation.