Azerbaijan Stresses Role Of New Businesses In Karabakh

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The establishment of new manufacturing and service enterprises, support for local entrepreneurship, the attraction of investments, and the creation of sustainable jobs are of particular importance in the next stage of the reconstruction process in Karabakh, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, Emin Huseynov, said in an address to the participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Exhibition for the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh - "Rebuild Garabagh 2026", Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the "Rebuild Garabagh" exhibition has become a significant platform for cooperation regarding the restoration and sustainable development of Karabakh.

According to Huseynov, Karabakh is currently undergoing a large-scale transformation that reflects Azerbaijan's will to build, its determination for economic development, and its strategic vision for the future.

"Our primary goal is not merely to establish modern settlements in the liberated territories, but also to create all the necessary conditions for people to lead safe, dignified, and prosperous lives," he explained.

The special representative emphasized that the consistent policy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev has laid a solid foundation for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories.

Huseynov noted that the phased continuation of the "Great Return", including the return of residents to their native lands, the expansion of employment opportunities, and the promotion of entrepreneurial activity, ranks among the process's key priorities.

He pointed out that the success of these efforts depends on aligning construction activities with economic vitality, social well-being, and long-term sustainability. According to him, the projects being implemented in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts are making a significant contribution to shaping the new economic and social landscape of Karabakh.

The special representative also noted that the reconstruction of settlements, the development of transport and utility infrastructure, and the establishment of social facilities serve to restore people's daily lives.

He stressed that the next stage places particular importance on the efficient use of existing potential, the creation of new production and service enterprises, support for local entrepreneurship, the attraction of investments, and the creation of sustainable jobs.

Huseynov mentioned that the "Rebuild Garabagh" exhibition plays a vital role in this regard. According to him, the exhibition not only serves as a venue for showcasing modern solutions in construction, urban planning, infrastructure, and restoration but also creates a favorable opportunity for direct dialogue among government agencies, investors, construction companies, technology providers, and other partners.

"Transforming the connections established here into concrete projects, innovative initiatives, and long-term cooperation can help fully realize Karabakh's economic potential," he noted.

The special representative expressed his belief that the meetings held among the exhibition participants would foster new partnerships, facilitate the exchange of best practices and technologies, and boost initiatives aimed at the region's restoration and development.

He underscored that building the future of Karabakh requires the joint efforts of the state, the private sector, and international partners, as well as a responsible approach and a long-term vision.

Huseynov thanked everyone who contributed to the organization and realization of the exhibition, wishing the participants fruitful discussions, productive meetings, new ideas, and successful collaborative projects.

He also expressed confidence that the exhibition would serve to unlock new opportunities for the restoration and sustainable development of Karabakh.