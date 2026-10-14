(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 14 October 2026 Transaction in own shares Admiral Group plc (the“ Company”) announces that for the period 7 October 2026 to 13 October 2026 it has purchased for cancellation 250,000 of its ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ('ordinary shares'), as detailed below, through the Company's broker UBS AG, London Branch (" UBS ") as part of its buy-back programme announced on 30 September 2026.

Date of Purchase Number of Ordinary share purchased Volume weighted average price (pence) Highest Price per share Lowest Price per share Trading venue 07 October 2026 22,000 3,648.0336 3,666.00 3,628.00 London Stock Exchange 07 October 2026 19,000 3,648.0231 3,664.00 3,628.00 BATS Europe 07 October 2026 6,000 3,649.2730 3,666.00 3,638.00 Chi-X Europe 07 October 2026 3,000 3,649.6893 3,660.00 3,644.00 Aquis 08 October 2026 22,000 3,645.0944 3,666.00 3,624.00 London Stock Exchange 08 October 2026 19,000 3,645.8396 3,666.00 3,626.00 BATS Europe 08 October 2026 6,000 3,645.1510 3,666.00 3,626.00 Chi-X Europe 08 October 2026 3,000 3,646.2340 3,662.00 3,628.00 Aquis 09 October 2026 22,000 3,632.5965 3,666.00 3,616.00 London Stock Exchange 09 October 2026 19,000 3,635.4978 3,666.00 3,616.00 BATS Europe 09 October 2026 6,000 3,636.0990 3,666.00 3,620.00 Chi-X Europe 09 October 2026 3,000 3,634.9340 3,664.00 3,616.00 Aquis 12 October 2026 22,000 3,670.7814 3,692.00 3,640.00 London Stock Exchange 12 October 2026 19,000 3,670.3276 3,692.00 3,640.00 BATS Europe 12 October 2026 6,000 3,670.4720 3,690.00 3,642.00 Chi-X Europe 12 October 2026 3,000 3,671.8813 3,690.00 3,646.00 Aquis 13 October 2026 22,000 3,719.8320 3,740.00 3,696.00 London Stock Exchange 13 October 2026 19,000 3,720.2311 3,742.00 3,700.00 BATS Europe 13 October 2026 6,000 3,719.9523 3,738.00 3,704.00 Chi-X Europe 13 October 2026 3,000 3,719.2107 3,738.00 3,706.00 Aquis

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares reported above, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,804,676 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,804,676) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

From the commencement of the share buy-back programme on 30 September 2026, the Company has purchased 500,000 ordinary shares in aggregate at a weighted average price of 3,636.14p per ordinary share.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, a full breakdown of the individual purchases of ordinary shares made by UBS on behalf of the Company can be found in the link to this announcement.

Schedule of purchases 07.10.26 - 13.10.26

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For further information, please contact:

Media:

Sian Broad ...

Investors/ Analysts:

Jelena Bjelanovic ...

Attachment

Schedule of purchases 07.10.26 - 13.10.26