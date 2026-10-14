Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Cockerill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Increase in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H1 2026 interim dividend, on 09 October 2026.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
| d)
| Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|8,717
| Aggregated information
|
8,717
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|09 October 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Increase in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H1 2026 interim dividend, on 09 October 2026.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|4,004
| Aggregated information
|
4,004
Nil consideration
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|09 October 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Satisfaction of STIP, transferred on 7 October 2026
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Cockerill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Deferral of 50% of the net 2025 Short Term Incentive outturn into Ordinary Shares, under the Remuneration Policy, calculated at the average weighted price during the 2025 financial year. The shares are subject to a holding period of two years.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
| d)
| Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|26,933
| Aggregated information
|
26,933
Nil consideration
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 October 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Quarterly DSU awards to Non-Executives
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Alison Baker
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director /PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Deferred share units, the value of which are linked to the price of Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Quarterly grant of DSUs as part of Non-Executive Director fees
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
| d)
| Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|353
| Aggregated information
|
353
Nil consideration
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 October 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Patrick Bouisset
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director /PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Deferred share units, the value of which are linked to the price of Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Quarterly grant of DSUs as part of Non-Executive Director fees
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
| d)
| Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|176
| Aggregated information
|
176
Nil consideration
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 October 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Alison Henwood
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director /PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Deferred share units, the value of which are linked to the price of Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Quarterly grant of DSUs as part of Non-Executive Director fees
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
| d)
| Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|595
| Aggregated information
|
595
Nil consideration
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 October 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Cathia Lawson-Hall
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director /PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Deferred share units, the value of which are linked to the price of Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Quarterly grant of DSUs as part of Non-Executive Director fees
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
| d)
| Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|600
| Aggregated information
|
600
Nil consideration
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 October 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Sakhila Mirza
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director /PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Deferred share units, the value of which are linked to the price of Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Quarterly grant of DSUs as part of Non-Executive Director fees
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
| d)
| Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|309
| Aggregated information
|
309
Nil consideration
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 October 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|John Munro
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director /PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Deferred share units, the value of which are linked to the price of Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Quarterly grant of DSUs as part of Non-Executive Director fees
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
| d)
| Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|562
| Aggregated information
|
562
Nil consideration
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 October 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Attachment
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20261009 PDMR notifications DSUs and dividends vf
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