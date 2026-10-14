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Director/PDMR Shareholding


Date: 2026-10-14 02:02:05

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Endeavour Mining plc
14 October 2026

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Dividends paid on 09 October 2026

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Ian Cockerill
2 Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
(b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Increase in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H1 2026 interim dividend, on 09 October 2026.
c) Currency N/A
d)
 Price and volume
 Price Volume
Nil 8,717
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
8,717
N/A
e) Date of the transaction 09 October 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Guy Young
2 Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
(b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Increase in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H1 2026 interim dividend, on 09 October 2026.
c) Currency N/A
d) Price and volume Price Volume
Nil 4,004
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
4,004
Nil consideration
e) Date of the transaction 09 October 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


Satisfaction of STIP, transferred on 7 October 2026

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Ian Cockerill
2 Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
(b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Deferral of 50% of the net 2025 Short Term Incentive outturn into Ordinary Shares, under the Remuneration Policy, calculated at the average weighted price during the 2025 financial year. The shares are subject to a holding period of two years.
c) Currency N/A
d)
 Price and volume
 Price Volume
Nil 26,933
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
26,933
Nil consideration
e) Date of the transaction 7 October 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Quarterly DSU awards to Non-Executives

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Alison Baker
2 Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director /PDMR
(b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Deferred share units, the value of which are linked to the price of Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Quarterly grant of DSUs as part of Non-Executive Director fees
c) Currency N/A
d)
 Price and volume
 Price Volume
Nil 353
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
353
Nil consideration
e) Date of the transaction 12 October 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Patrick Bouisset
2 Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director /PDMR
(b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Deferred share units, the value of which are linked to the price of Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Quarterly grant of DSUs as part of Non-Executive Director fees
c) Currency N/A
d)
 Price and volume
 Price Volume
Nil 176
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
176
Nil consideration
e) Date of the transaction 12 October 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Alison Henwood
2 Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director /PDMR
(b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Deferred share units, the value of which are linked to the price of Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Quarterly grant of DSUs as part of Non-Executive Director fees
c) Currency N/A
d)
 Price and volume
 Price Volume
Nil 595
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
595
Nil consideration
e) Date of the transaction 12 October 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Cathia Lawson-Hall
2 Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director /PDMR
(b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Deferred share units, the value of which are linked to the price of Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Quarterly grant of DSUs as part of Non-Executive Director fees
c) Currency N/A
d)
 Price and volume
 Price Volume
Nil 600
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
600
Nil consideration
e) Date of the transaction 12 October 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Sakhila Mirza
2 Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director /PDMR
(b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Deferred share units, the value of which are linked to the price of Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Quarterly grant of DSUs as part of Non-Executive Director fees
c) Currency N/A
d)
 Price and volume
 Price Volume
Nil 309
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
309
Nil consideration
e) Date of the transaction 12 October 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name John Munro
2 Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director /PDMR
(b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Deferred share units, the value of which are linked to the price of Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Quarterly grant of DSUs as part of Non-Executive Director fees
c) Currency N/A
d)
 Price and volume
 Price Volume
Nil 562
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
562
Nil consideration
e) Date of the transaction 12 October 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Attachment

  • 20261009 PDMR notifications DSUs and dividends vf

MENAFN14102026004107003653ID1111805272


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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