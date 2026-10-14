(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q3-2026 RESULTS ON 12 NOVEMBER 2026
London, 14 October 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q3-2026 financial results on Thursday 12 November 2026, before the LSE market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 12 November, at 8:30 am EST / 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
6:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link:
Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.
Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.
CONTACT INFORMATION
| For Investor Relations Enquiries:
| For Media Enquiries:
| Jack Garman
| Brunswick Group LLP in London
| Vice President, Investor Relations
| Carole Cable, Partner
| +44 203 011 2723
| +44 207 404 5959
|...
|...
Attachment
261014- NR - Q3 - 2026 - results notification
MENAFN14102026004107003653ID1111805269
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