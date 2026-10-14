Crypto Marketing Agency ICODA Launches Brand Protection Service Against Clone Sites

For every crypto exchange, DeFi platform, or Web3 project that spends months building branded search presence, a clone site can begin harvesting those exact clicks within days. Players searching "[brand name] login" or "[brand name] bonus" land on whichever result ranks first - and if a typosquat or cloned domain is holding that position, every dollar spent on acquisition converts directly into someone else's funnel.

ICODA, a crypto marketing agency with 17+ years in marketing and 650+ clients across crypto and Web3, has formalized its brand protection services as a dedicated, daily-operation offering. The service locates impersonation assets across Google and Bing, assembles evidence packages, and files removal requests - reporting a 98% removal rate on filed complaints, with the full detection-to-filing cycle completed within 24 hours.









Why Clone Sites Have Become the Fastest-Growing Threat to Crypto Brands

Clone sites now represent the single fastest-growing fraud category in crypto, stealing traffic, deposits, and trust from legitimate brands simultaneously.

Impersonation scams have become the dominant attack vector in crypto, growing at a pace no other fraud category matches. AI tooling now lets bad actors clone a brand's full interface, site logic, bonus structure, and marketing copy in hours - then purchase traffic in the same geographies the legitimate brand targets, at a fraction of what the original spent to build that audience.

For crypto projects, the threat is asymmetric. A clone doesn't need to build trust from scratch; it borrows yours. And when clones stop paying players - as they typically do - the resulting complaint content floods search threads, Trustpilot, and Quora under a name nearly identical to yours. Without active brand protection services in place, those complaints become the first thing a prospective depositor reads.

What Does a Brand Protection Agency Actually Do?

A brand protection agency finds every asset exploiting your brand name in search, proves the traffic diversion, and removes it - without waiting months for legal proceedings.

The distinction matters operationally. A legal takedown through a domain registrar or courts can run for months. A removal request filed with Google and Bing, backed by the right evidence pack, closes a page in days. ICODA's brand protection agency model is built on that speed differential: move in search first, bring lawyers in alongside.

The four-stage daily process ICODA runs on every client:

What Types of Impersonation Assets Does Clone Website Removal Cover?

The scope of clone website removal is broader than most brands expect. Impersonation doesn't only happen at the domain level.