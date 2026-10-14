Crypto Marketing Agency ICODA Launches Brand Protection Service Against Clone Sites
|Threat Type
|How It Diverts Your Traffic
|How ICODA Removes It
|Typosquat domains
|Near-identical domains intercept mistyped branded queries
|Google/Bing removal with UI comparison and screenshot evidence
|Login page clones
|Full interface copy with credential harvesting or rival redirect
|Filed as phishing with complete redirect chain documentation
|Rogue affiliate links
|Affiliate tags quietly routing deposits to a competitor
|Tag traced, redirect path documented, filed with the platform
|Review site button swaps
|Aggregators swap "visit" buttons to a rival after indexing
|Click-path proved and filed under misleading content policies
|Parasite SEO pages
|Third-party pages ranking for your branded queries
|Filed under trademark and impersonation rules
|App store clones
|Fake apps using brand name and near-identical icon
|Filed directly under Google Play and App Store content policies
Case Study: A Crypto Platform Clone Removed From Google in 32 Days
ICODA removed a crypto platform copycat from Google's SERP in 32 days - and results held for 12 months at zero additional spend.
A licensed crypto platform operating in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh found a copycat platform that had cloned its full interface, bonus logic, and marketing copy - then purchased traffic in the same three geographies. In Pakistan alone the clone attracted approximately 160,000 monthly searches, with part of that volume landing on the fake site instead of the original. When the clone stopped processing user withdrawals, complaints began ranking in search under a name nearly identical to the legitimate brand's.
Results after 32 days:
- 530 removal requests and assets filed across Google, Bing, and platform channels 97 guest posts on DR 30+ sites with branded anchor backlinks 10 PR publications in indexable media, first piece live within 48 hours of briefing 6 YouTube videos targeting South Asian audiences searching the clone's name 393 UGC placements on Quora, Reddit, YouTube, and niche forums 5,645 branded clicks intercepted via Google Ads at $0.37 CPC, $2,062 total spend Clone pushed out of the SERP; results holding 12 months later with no additional spend
How Is This Different From Standard Crypto Agency Brand Work?
ICODA runs brand monitoring as a daily automated detection loop with same-day filing - because a clone that appears on Monday and converts for two weeks won't wait for a monthly report.
As a full-service crypto marketing agency with active operations in SEO, PR, SERM, and paid media, ICODA runs the counter-SERP strategy in parallel: while the clone is being removed, legitimate brand assets are pushed back to position one. The brand doesn't lose its visibility window during the takedown. Clients include BingX, Filecoin, and Tangem.
How to Check If a Clone Is Already Ranking on Your Brand
Run your own brand name right now - in incognito, in the countries where you buy traffic - and check what's sitting above or beside you.
Look for these signals:
- A domain you don't own ranking in the top 5 for "[your brand] login" or "[your brand] bonus" Autocomplete suggestions like "[your brand] scam" or "[your brand] not paying" appearing in Google App store results showing a near-identical name or icon you didn't publish Review aggregators with a "visit" button that doesn't point to your domain
Any one of these means branded traffic is leaking. ICODA's free brand audit covers all four: one brand name, one or more countries, and you get every site ranking on your name - where each sends the user, and the evidence needed to remove it.→ Find out if clones are stealing your traffic. Request a free brand protection check at icoda.io CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION Artem Voinov, CBDO at ICODA...
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