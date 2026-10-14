Shield Appoints Michelle Clark As Global Communications Surveillance Expert To Strengthen Product Strategy And Customer Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former HSBC surveillance leader brings senior banking expertise to Shield's AI-driven product strategy, helping financial institutions modernize communications surveillance and strengthen risk governance in the AI era

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shield, a digital communications governance and archiving (DCGA) solution purpose-built for financial institutions, today announced the appointment of Michelle Clark as Global Communications Surveillance Expert.

Clark joins Shield at a pivotal moment as financial institutions define their strategic priorities for 2027, navigating accelerating AI adoption, growing communications complexity and rising expectations for effective, explainable risk controls. Bringing more than 20 years of global banking experience, she will help bridge the gap between evolving compliance requirements and AI-driven innovation to strengthen Shield's product strategy and help customers transition toward more intelligent, proactive and defensible communications risk governance.

Clark has driven regulatory transformation, modernized surveillance capabilities and shaped risk-control strategies across complex global banking environments, including as Global Head of Communications Surveillance Capability at HSBC. Her expertise spans communications and trade surveillance, model governance, financial crime controls, and the application of emerging technologies to strengthen compliance effectiveness. Throughout her career, Clark has led multinational transformation programs, built global teams, and developed future-state operating models. She has also worked closely with regulators and senior banking executives to translate AI, machine learning, and cloud innovation into practical, scalable solutions for highly regulated environments.

“As financial institutions redefine their compliance priorities for 2027 and beyond, the convergence of AI, communications surveillance and risk governance is fundamentally changing what they expect from technology partners,” said Eran Noam, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at Shield.“Michelle brings something invaluable to Shield: the perspective of someone who has led transformation from inside global financial institutions and understands what it takes to turn innovation into operational reality. Her expertise will help financial institutions get more from our platform and ensure it addresses the real-world challenges compliance organizations face. This appointment reinforces our commitment to building technology shaped by the people who understand the industry's challenges firsthand.”

“Having spent more than two decades working inside global financial institutions, I've seen firsthand the challenges surveillance teams face as communications grow more complex, regulatory expectations evolve and AI reshapes the way institutions manage risk,” said Clark.“The industry needs a better way forward, and I joined Shield because I believe it can lead that change. I want to help surveillance teams act with confidence and run surveillance programs that are effective, explainable and trusted by institutions and regulators alike.”

Clark's appointment comes as Shield continues to advance its AI capabilities, with a focus on agentic orchestration, Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration and ongoing product innovation. Her expertise will help shape Shield's vision for a new era of communications risk governance where institutions can move beyond reactive compliance toward a continuous state of regulatory readiness, greater control and the confidence to navigate an increasingly complex compliance environment.

About Shield

Shield is the industry's award-winning digital communications governance and archiving (DCGA) solution, purpose-built for financial institutions. Shield's comprehensive platform combines industry-leading AI-powered innovation with deep regulatory expertise to strengthen compliance intuitively, efficiently, and securely.

Recognized as a Visionary by Gartner and ranked a Top 3 Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Digital Communication Governance and Archiving, Shield is also recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies, including being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, reflecting its rapid global expansion and market leadership. For more information, visit .

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