Rudolph Academy Introduces Coded Assignment System For Educational Games, Crosswords, Quizzes, And Tests

Rudolph Academy's Coded Assignment System enables teachers to assign educational games, selected crosswords and quizzes, and online tests while automatically tracking student progress through Teacher Dashboard Reports.

Free K-12 educational platform lets teachers assign interactive activities and track student results by class period without requiring student accounts.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rudolph Academy is expanding how teachers use free K-12 online educational resources with its Coded Assignment System, which transforms interactive educational games and selected crossword puzzles, quizzes, and tests into trackable classroom assignments. Teachers can generate assignment codes, distribute activities to students, and automatically collect results through their personal Teacher Dashboards. Unlike educational platforms that require every student to create an account, Rudolph Academy keeps the process simple. Students access an assigned activity through a short web address and enter their name, class period number, and teacher-provided assignment code. After completing the activity, their results are submitted to the appropriate Teacher Dashboard Report.AUTOMATIC PROGRESS TRACKING ORGANIZED BY CLASS PERIODOne of the system's most valuable features is its ability to do student progress tracking by class period. Teachers working with multiple classes can assign interactive activities and review submitted results from different class periods using the same assignment code. When teachers want to start a new report, they simply generate a new assignment code. Depending on the activity, reports provide information such as student scores, completion results, accuracy, and time spent. This gives teachers a practical way to monitor classroom participation, evaluate student progress, and identify areas where additional practice may be needed.HUNDREDS OF EDUCATIONAL ACTIVITIES AVAILABLERudolph Academy's free K-12 educational resources continue to expand. Currently, it lists 342 coded assignments across subjects including mathematics, science, language arts, history, geography, literature, and test preparation. Teachers can use the system for vocabulary development, math fluency, classroom review, homework assignments, test preparation, and independent practice. All educational games support coded assignments, while selected crossword puzzles, quizzes, and tests provide additional options for interactive learning. The platform also offers a Practice Mode, allowing students to complete activities without entering an assignment code or submitting results to a teacher.A SIMPLE FOUR-STEP SYSTEM FOR TEACHERS1) Create a free Rudolph Academy Teacher Account.2) Select an educational activity and generate an assignment code.3) Share the activity's Short URL and assignment code with students.4) Review automatically submitted results in the Teacher Dashboard, including reports organized by class period.Rudolph Academy is designed for classroom teachers, tutors, homeschooling families, and other educators seeking accessible instructional resources with integrated student progress tracking.BUILT TO MAKE INTERACTIVE LEARNING MORE PRACTICALThe Coded Assignment System combines the engagement of online educational activities with the convenience of automated teacher reporting. Its purpose is to make assigning and evaluating interactive practice easier while keeping student access straightforward. Rudolph Academy continues to expand its collection of educational activities and improve the classroom reporting experience.TEACHERS CAN GET STARTED FOR FREETeachers can explore the system and create their first coded assignment through the following resources:Getting Started for Teachers:How to Use Coded Assignments:Index of Coded Assignments:ABOUT RUDOLPH ACADEMYRudolph Academy is a free educational website offering interactive learning games, printable worksheets, crossword puzzles, quizzes, tests, and other resources for students, teachers, tutors, homeschooling families, and lifelong learners. Its Coded Assignment System gives educators an accessible way to assign online activities and monitor student progress through integrated Teacher Dashboard Reports.Website:

Christopher D Rudolph

Rudolph Academy

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Rudolph Academy Introduces Coded Assignment System for Educational Games, Crosswords, Quizzes, and Tests News Provided By Rudolph Academy October 14, 2026, 05:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Technology



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