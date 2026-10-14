Game Show Battle Rooms Cincinnati Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign For 2026 Holiday Season

Game Show Battle Rooms Cincinnati – Sharonville introduces its 2026 holiday party campaign for businesses, families, and groups throughout the Greater Cincinnati metropolitan area.

Game Show Battle Rooms Cincinnati offers beverages and a private meeting room with catering arrangements for corporate holiday parties and group events at its Sharonville location.

Guests participate in holiday-themed game show challenges featuring head-to-head competitions, interactive props, and professional game show hosts at Game Show Battle Rooms Cincinnati.

Game Show Battle Rooms Cincinnati offers interactive corporate holiday events combining hosted game show competitions, team building activities, and group entertainment in Sharonville, Ohio.

The 2026 holiday campaign at Game Show Battle Rooms Cincinnati features private game show experiences for coworkers, friends, and families on Mosteller Road in Sharonville, Ohio.

The campaign introduces holiday-themed game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities & group celebrations throughout Greater Cincinnati.

- Jessica, Coca-Cola

CINCINNATI - SHARONVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Game Show Battle Rooms Cincinnati has announced the local launch of its 2026“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign, part of a coordinated nationwide initiative across the company's 24 operating locations. The campaign introduces seasonal game show programming for businesses, families, and other groups planning holiday celebrations throughout the Greater Cincinnati area.

The Cincinnati-area venue, located in Sharonville, will feature holiday-themed versions of its interactive game show competitions, combining team-based challenges with professional hosts and private game show arenas. Catering and adult beverage options are also available for organized group events.

A NATIONWIDE HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN COMES TO CINCINNATI

The“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign is being introduced across Game Show Battle Rooms locations nationwide for the 2026 holiday season. The initiative incorporates seasonal content into the company's immersive game show format for corporate holiday parties, employee appreciation events, and private group gatherings.

Participants compete in teams through a series of interactive challenges inspired by television game shows. Professional hosts guide the competitions, explain the rules, and manage each round.

Private game show experiences typically last 60 to 75 minutes and feature activities designed to encourage participation, communication, and friendly competition.

The Cincinnati location's seasonal programming introduces holiday-themed questions and challenges into the company's established game formats, providing a variation on its regular experiences.

Explore Game Show Battle Rooms Holiday Party Experiences

CORPORATE HOLIDAY PARTIES AND TEAM BUILDING IN GREATER CINCINNATI

Corporate holiday celebrations are a central focus of the 2026 campaign, with Game Show Battle Rooms Cincinnati offering an interactive group activity for organizations planning year-end gatherings.

The Greater Cincinnati region is home to employers across manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, logistics, and consumer goods. Sharonville and the surrounding northern suburbs serve as an established commercial and employment corridor, with corporate offices, hotels, restaurants, and meeting facilities.

The hosted game show format allows coworkers to participate in organized team competitions. Groups face off in a series of challenges, with professional hosts facilitating each round and managing the experience.

Catering and adult beverage options are available for companies coordinating food and entertainment as part of their corporate holiday celebrations.

The seasonal programming also accommodates employee appreciation events, department gatherings, and other organized group activities.

Learn About Our Corporate Team Building Events

“Holiday gatherings are an important opportunity for companies to bring employees together outside their usual work environment,” said David Sauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Game Show Battle Rooms.“With this year's holiday campaign, we're incorporating seasonal games into our existing format and providing organizations with another way to celebrate as a team.”

SHARONVILLE LOCATION AND CINCINNATI'S NORTHERN BUSINESS COMMUNITY

Game Show Battle Rooms Cincinnati operates in Sharonville, Ohio, a northern suburb of Cincinnati with access to major regional business and transportation corridors.

The venue serves businesses, residents, and organized groups throughout the northern Cincinnati metropolitan area, including Blue Ash, Evendale, West Chester, Mason, and surrounding communities.

Sharonville is home to the Sharonville Convention Center and a concentration of hotels, office properties, and commercial destinations, making the area a regional setting for business meetings, conferences, and corporate gatherings.

Throughout the year, Game Show Battle Rooms Cincinnati hosts corporate team building events, birthday parties, family gatherings, and other private group activities.

Its participation in the 2026 holiday campaign introduces seasonal programming to the venue's existing experiences, providing an additional option for organizations planning year-end gatherings in the Sharonville area.

OPTIONS FOR LARGER CINCINNATI CORPORATE EVENTS

In addition to its venue-based experiences, Game Show Battle Rooms offers mobile game show entertainment for organizations hosting events at external locations.

The mobile format can accommodate larger gatherings, including corporate events with approximately 80 to more than 1,000 participants, depending on the event configuration.

These experiences can be arranged at corporate offices, hotels, conference facilities, and other event venues, subject to local service availability.

Learn About Our Mobile Game Show Experiences

2026 HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING AND EVENT INFORMATION

The seasonal campaign is being introduced during the 2026 holiday planning period, with holiday-themed game show experiences available through participating Game Show Battle Rooms locations.

Information about the Cincinnati venue, seasonal programming, corporate group arrangements, and scheduling is available at:

ABOUT GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2017, Game Show Battle Rooms operates immersive game show entertainment venues across the United States. The company offers private, hosted game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities, birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and other group gatherings.

Game Show Battle Rooms currently operates 24 locations nationwide and reports more than 200,000 five-star Google reviews across its venues.

Additional information is available at .

Mike Rylander

Game Show Battle Rooms

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Game Show Battle Rooms Cincinnati Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign for 2026 Holiday Season News Provided By Game Show Battle Rooms October 14, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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