Leagend Takes Global Industry Professionals At Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026, Enhancing Partnerships In Global Market

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leagend welcomes global industry professionals at Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026, showcasing innovative solutions and exploring new business partnerships.

- leagend ManagementLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- leagend, a professional and top manufacturer of automotive battery testing, monitoring, charging, and supercapacitor-based solutions, is receiving increasing attention from global industry professionals and business partners at Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026, held from October 13–16 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.During the exhibition, leagend's booth (3C-D23) has attracted distributors, importers, automotive solution providers, retailers, and industry professionals from different markets who are interested in exploring cooperation opportunities and learning more about leagend's innovative product portfolio.Strong Interest from Global Partners Highlights Market PotentialAs the automotive aftermarket continues to evolve toward smarter, safer, and more efficient solutions, professional visitors at the fair have shown strong interest in leagend's differentiated technologies, including:.Supercapacitor Jump Starters - the next-gen and innovative vehicle starting solutions designed around advanced supercapacitor technology.Battery Testers with Built-In Printers - professional diagnostic tools supporting efficient battery testing services.Extremely Low Power Consumption Battery Monitors - solutions designed for continuous battery monitoring with minimal power usage.Supercap Batteries - advanced energy storage solutions expanding supercapacitor applicationsThrough face-to-face discussions with international visitors, leagend is demonstrating how its product solutions can help businesses expand their automotive product portfolios, strengthen customer offerings, and capture new market opportunities.Building Long-Term Cooperation Across the Global Automotive MarketThe growing interest from professional visitors reflects the increasing demand for innovative automotive technologies and reliable aftermarket solutions.At the exhibition, leagend is engaging with potential partners including:.Automotive aftermarket distributors.Importers and wholesalers.Automotive accessory brands.Battery and vehicle service providers.Retail channels.OEM/ODM cooperation partnersBy combining strong product development capabilities with a diversified automotive solution portfolio, leagend aims to establish long-term partnerships with businesses seeking competitive and innovative products for global markets.Strengthening leagend's Professional Brand PresenceWith more than 20 years of experience in automotive battery-related technologies, leagend continues to enhance its position as a trusted partner for the global automotive aftermarket.The company focuses on developing practical and innovative products that address real market needs, from professional battery diagnostics to intelligent monitoring and next-generation supercapacitor-based starting solutions.Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026 provides an important platform for leagend to connect with international professionals, exchange market insights, and showcase its commitment to delivering reliable automotive solutions for partners worldwide.Continue the Conversation with leagendAs the exhibition continues, leagend welcomes more global partners and industry professionals to visit Booth 3C-D23 to experience its latest technologies, discuss cooperation possibilities, and explore opportunities for future business growth.Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026Date: October 13–16, 2026Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreBooth: 3C-D23For distribution opportunities, partnership inquiries, and business cooperation, please contact:Business Inquiries:...About leagendleagend is a top and professional manufacturer specializing in automotive battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, and supercapacitor-based jump-starting solutions. With over 20 years of industry experience, leagend combines product innovation, engineering expertise, and market-focused development to provide advanced automotive solutions for customers and partners worldwide.Committed to building long-term global partnerships, leagend continues to bring reliable, intelligent, and innovative technologies to the automotive aftermarket.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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leagend Takes Global Industry Professionals at Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026, Enhancing Partnerships in Global market News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 14, 2026, 05:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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