Gallo Mechanical Partners With Cherokee Mechanical, A Georgia HVAC Contractor Peregrine Advisors Serves As M&A Advisor

The partnership marks Peregrine Advisors' fourth HVAC and MEP transaction of 2026, further strengthening its track record in HVAC and mechanical services M&A.

CALHOUN, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Peregrine Advisors today announced the partnership between Cherokee Mechanical, Inc. (“Cherokee”), a leading heating and air-conditioning (HVAC) provider in Northwest Georgia, and Gallo Mechanical (“Gallo”), a New Orleans-based provider of HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical contracting services. Peregrine Advisors served as M&A advisor on the transaction.Founded in 1995, Cherokee has built a three-decade reputation for high-quality HVAC systems installation, service, and maintenance work across Northwest Georgia. The partnership strengthens Gallo's growing presence in the region, extending its footprint into Northwest Georgia and connecting its existing markets across the Southeast. Cherokee brings Gallo an established local brand, a loyal base of commercial and industrial customers, and an experienced leadership team supported by skilled, factory-trained technicians.“Northwest Georgia is an attractive service market in the Southeast - an industrial, logistics, and distribution hub on the I-75 corridor with direct access to Atlanta, one of the ten largest metro areas in the country,” said Robert Fahrenhorst, Managing Director at Peregrine Advisors.“Cherokee provides Gallo with an established team and three decades of customer relationships in that market, along with a platform to grow alongside the region's expanding industrial base. Just as important, Cherokee's people-first culture is a natural fit with Gallo's.”About Cherokee Mechanical, Inc.Cherokee Mechanical is a licensed heating and air-conditioning contractor based in Calhoun, Georgia, providing installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance services to commercial and industrial customers throughout Northwest Georgia. A Carrier Factory Authorized Dealer, Cherokee offers 24/7 emergency service and recurring maintenance agreements and has served the region since 1995.About Gallo MechanicalGallo Mechanical is a New Orleans-based specialty mechanical contractor founded in 1945 and now in its fourth generation. Gallo provides complex HVAC and plumbing construction, retrofit, and maintenance services to healthcare, hospitality, education, industrial, and high-tech customers across the Southeastern United States. Gallo is a portfolio company of Citation Capital, a Dallas-based private equity firm that partners with founder- and family-led businesses.About Peregrine AdvisorsPeregrine Advisors is an M&A advisory firm providing sell-side and buy-side advisory services to companies across the industrial and trade services sectors, including HVAC, plumbing, and electrical, and fire and life safety service providers. Learn more at Peregrine Advisors.

Michael Jeub

Peregrine M&A Advisors, Inc.

+1 949-781-0005

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Gallo Mechanical Partners with Cherokee Mechanical, a Georgia HVAC Contractor; Peregrine Advisors Serves as M&A Advisor News Provided By Peregrine M&A Advisors, Inc. October 14, 2026, 05:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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