BEE Macau Celebrates Grand Opening, Marking Major Belgian Investment Milestone

Guests mark the official opening of BEE Macau with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (HKEX:8400)

MACAU, MACAO, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Macau has added a new chapter to its economic diversification efforts with the official inauguration of BEE Macau, the city's first professional-grade playing card manufacturing facility. It is also believed to be one of the largest Belgian commercial investments established in Macau to date.The new facility is a joint venture between Cartamundi, one of the world's largest playing card manufacturers and a seventh-generation family-owned company headquartered in Belgium, and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (APE; HKEX: 8400), a leading supplier of gaming equipment and solutions across Asia.The investment brings the production of the globally recognized Beeplaying card brand to Macau for the first time. In a historic milestone for the city, selected Beecasino card decks will now carry the“Made in Macau” label.Designed to serve gaming operators across Macau and Asia-Pacific, the facility brings together advanced manufacturing, enhanced security and sustainability under one roof. Automation, AI-assisted quality control and robotics are complemented by integrated track-and-trace technology and supply chain authentication, ensuring the highest standards of product integrity while reducing environmental impact.Combining international manufacturing and security expertise with deep local industry knowledge“Cartamundi is Latin for 'cards for the world'. That idea has guided us from the beginning: combining global expertise with strong local partnerships,” said Stefaan Merckx, CEO of Cartamundi Group.“By bringing advanced manufacturing capabilities closer to customers in Macau and across Asia-Pacific, we can serve them with the speed, quality, security and reliability they expect from us.”For Herman Ng, CEO and Executive Director of APE, the inauguration represents a symbolic shift in Macau's industrial development.“For more than a century, Beecards were imported into Asia. Today, these internationally recognized products are being manufactured here, in Macau,” Ng said.“The playing cards produced here in Macau will be distributed across the globe, demonstrating the strength and uncompromising quality of the 'Macau Standard.”Commercial production now live, with security and quality at its coreThe opening follows five years of planning, technology development, testing and pilot production. After successful trial runs and initial deliveries to gaming operators in Asia, BEE Macau entered full-scale commercial production in May 2026.“The industry asked for higher standards in security, traceability and environmental responsibility,” said Jason Pearce, Chairman of BEE Macau.“BEE Macau combines embedded authentication technology, AI-assisted quality assurance and sustainable packaging solutions to meet those expectations.”***About BEE MacauBEE Macau is a joint venture between Cartamundi Group, one of the world's largest playing card manufacturers, and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (APE; HKEX: 8400). Combining more than 200 years of Belgian card-making expertise with local market knowledge, BEE Macau delivers casino-grade playing cards that are 100%“Made in Macau”. Operating directly from Macau, the venture serves as a high-tech manufacturing hub for the local market and the broader Asia-Pacific region.Website: bee-macauAbout Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings LimitedAsia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (APE), established in 2006 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8400), is a leading supplier of electronic gaming equipment and table solutions to casinos in Macau and across Asia. Beyond its core gaming business, APE is actively expanding into smart vending solutions in Macau, further strengthening its contribution to the region's innovation economy.Website: apemacauAbout CartamundiCartamundi Asia Pacific is part of the Cartamundi Group, a seventh-generation family-owned company headquartered in Belgium. With a global network of 12 close-to-market manufacturing facilities, design centers, and sales offices across four continents, Cartamundi partners with leading integrated resorts worldwide to deliver premium gaming solutions.Website: cartamundi***Media contactsMs. Man/ Ms. LeungPublic RelationsBEE MACAUTel / WhatsApp / WeChat: +853 6395 2307Email:...

Ms. Man/ Ms. Leung

BEE MACAU

+853 6395 2307

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BEE Macau Celebrates Grand Opening, Marking Major Belgian Investment Milestone News Provided By Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings October 14, 2026, 05:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Travel & Tourism Industry



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