Australian Toolmaker Arbortech To Debut ALLSAW BA200X Extension Pole At US Trade Show Equip Expo

Extension Pole

Extension Pole with ALLSAW

BA200X Turf

BA200X Trenching Turf Blades

BA200X Trenching

- Ben Inkster, Director, Arbortech

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Australian power tool company Arbortech will launch the ALLSAW BA200X Extension Pole at the Equip Exposition (Expo) this month to give landscaping, construction and outdoor power equipment professionals their first hands-on look at a new solution designed to extend the reach of Arbortech's ALLSAW system and tackle hard-to-reach cutting applications.

Equip Expo will be held on 20 to 23 October in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest annual trade shows in the United States for the outdoor power equipment, landscaping, and outdoor living industries.

Designed to make ground-level cutting more efficient and comfortable, the tool-free attachment adds approximately 500mm of reach to Arbortech's cordless ALLSAW BA200X. It allows operators to cut trenches, edge lawns and remove tree roots at or below ground level while standing upright.

The Extension Pole pairs with Arbortech's ALLSAW BA200X Trench and Turf Blades and is designed for fast setup, control and comfort during extended use.

Key features include:

- Tool-free installation and removal for fast setup

- Soft-grip front and rear handles that reduce vibration

- An adjustable front handle that suits the operator's height and posture

- A large, low-force lever for control during extended use

- A safety lock on the lever that prevents accidental activation

- An extension of approximately 500mm

- A weight of approximately 1.8kg

- Construction from aluminium, steel, and reinforced plastics.

Arbortech designed the extra reach to ease the physical strain of long periods of in-ground work. It gives operators more leverage and lets them work in an upright position.

Ben Inkster, Director, Arbortech, said:“Trenching, edging and removing tree roots can be physically demanding work, particularly for operators spending hours on the tools. We designed the ALLSAW BA200X Extension Pole with operator comfort in mind, helping make these challenging applications easier and more manageable.

“The product was designed and manufactured in Australia, allowing us to maintain close oversight of the process and ensure every unit meets the quality and performance standards our customers expect from Arbortech. We're proud to launch this unique product at Equip Expo in the US and put it directly into the hands of the professionals who use our tools every day.”

The Extension Pole will be available in Australia, the US, the UK, and Europe from 20th October, with a retail price of A$399.95 in Australia, US$349 in the US, £349 in the UK, and €349 in Europe.

Customers can order directly at arbortechtools

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Please contact Belinda Ryken to schedule interviews -...

Arbortech (arbortechtools) is an Australian-owned manufacturer of high-quality power tools and attachments for woodworking, trade and outdoor landscaping. Established in 1988, the company is a global leader in specialised cutting technology, bridging the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern industrial safety. Operating with a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and environmental sustainability, Arbortech designs and manufactures original, problem-solving tools distributed to makers and tradespeople in over 100 countries.

Belinda Ryken

Arbortech

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Australian toolmaker Arbortech to debut ALLSAW BA200X Extension Pole at US trade show Equip Expo News Provided By Third Hemisphere October 14, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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