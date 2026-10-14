AICA Data Named GS1 Germany Solution Partner

AICA Data International is a member of the GS1 Germany Solution Partner network.

AI classification and cleansing platform listed on GS1 PINE for master data and data exchange: GPC, governed MRO data and Digital Product Passport readiness.

- Isak Marais, Founder and CEO of AICA Data. LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AICA Data International, the Product Data Intelligence Platform for asset-intensive industries, today announced its certification as a GS1 Germany Solution Partner. The certificate, issued by GS1 Germany GmbH in Cologne, confirms AICA's partner status since 2025. AICA's solutions are now listed on GS1 PINE, GS1 Germany's partner information network, under master data and data exchange.Most procurement, maintenance and master data teams cannot trust their own item master. Duplicate records, missing attributes and inconsistent classification inflate spend, stall ERP migrations and leave product data unfit for exchange with trading partners on GS1 standards. The partnership bringsAICA's platform to GS1 Germany's community in three areas.Classification to GS1 Global Product Classification. AICA Atlas classifies and enriches product records to GPC, alongside UNSPSC, ECLASS, ETIM and HS codes, with a confidence score and an audit trail on every record. The platform has recorded 95.2% top-1 accuracy on UNSPSC classification (98.4% top-3) and processes more than 6 million items per hour across 62 languages.Governed master data for industrial buyers. For MRO and spare-parts data in mining, oil and gas, manufacturing, energy and utilities, AICA combines AI cleansing with industry-trained data stewards to deliver a single governed golden record per product. For one client, AICA classified 325,000 SKUs at over 90% confidence; during a mining client's SAP migration, the platform identified $3 million in duplicate inventory.Compliance and the Digital Product Passport. AICA Compliance Ready structures product attributes for the EU Digital Product Passport and regulatory reporting, so that data exchanged on GS1 standards carries the attributes regulators and trading partners require.Through GS1 PINE, companies looking to implement GS1 standards can find AICA's software and stewardship services directly."GS1 standards are how product data moves between companies, but a standard only works when the data behind it is correct," said Isak Marais, CEO of AICA Data International. "Our customers are being asked to classify to GPC, prepare for the Digital Product Passport and migrate to new ERP systems at the same time, often on an item master they cannot defend. As a GS1 Germany Solution Partner, we can bring governed, classified product data to the companies that rely on GS1 for data exchange, and work with GS1 Germany's experts on how those standards apply in asset-intensive industries."AICA's platform is available on AWS Marketplace, is Cyber Essentials certified and has been delivered in more than 55 countries. Organisations can view AICA's listing on GS1 PINE or request a review of their product data at aicadata.About AICA Data InternationalAICA Data International Ltd is the Product Data Intelligence Platform for asset-intensive industries, delivering AI-powered product data quality, cleansing, classification and enrichment for procurement, maintenance and master data teams. AICA serves mining and metals, oil and gas, manufacturing, energy and utilities, construction, aerospace and defence, and transportation, and is headquartered in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, United Kingdom. More at aicadata.About GS1 GermanyGS1 Germany GmbH, based in Cologne, is the official provider of EAN/GTIN identification numbers in Germany and part of the global GS1 organisation, "The Global Language of Business". GS1's 24 standards across 25 industries identify and describe products, locations and shipments; GS1 barcodes are scanned around ten billion times a day. The GS1 Germany Solution Partner Network connects GS1 Germany, its solution partners and representatives from industry and retail to promote the implementation of GS1 standards. More at gs1-germany and gs1.

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AICA Data Named GS1 Germany Solution Partner News Provided By AICA Data International October 14, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, Mining Industry



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