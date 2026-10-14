Ypsomed And Smartpatient Partner To Connect Smart Injection Devices With Digital Patient Support

SmartPilot links injection data to MyTherapy, connecting drug administration with reminders, therapy education and adherence support between doses.

- Sebastian Seibold, Head of Partnerships & Growth at smartpatientMUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ypsomed (SIX: YPSN) and smartpatient, part of Redcare Pharmacy and provider of the MyTherapy digital patient engagement platform, are collaborating to connect Ypsomed's SmartPilot technology with MyTherapy. The collaboration brings together two parts of the treatment journey for chronic conditions that have traditionally been addressed separately: the moment of drug administration and the ongoing support patients need between injections.SmartPilot transforms Ypsomed's YpsoMate autoinjector into a connected drug delivery system, enabling injection-related information to be captured digitally. Through the integration with MyTherapy, this information becomes part of a broader digital patient journey. This connects drug administration with therapy-specific education, medication management and ongoing patient support.For pharmaceutical companies, the collaboration is designed to facilitate the integration of connected self-injection into established digital patient support programs without the need to build a standalone digital ecosystem for each product.From connected injection to connected therapyTogether, SmartPilot and MyTherapy enable pharmaceutical companies to build digital experiences that connect reliable injection-related information with the support patients receive throughout their therapy journey. This includes injection guidance, medication reminders, therapy education, therapy adherence support and tailored interventions based on relevant signals throughout treatment.For pharmaceutical companies, this creates an opportunity to connect reliable injection-related information with ongoing digital patient support and develop connected therapy solutions that extend beyond the injection itself.“Connected self-injection provides valuable insights into how patients interact with their treatment. With SmartPilot, we can extend digital connectivity beyond the injection itself. Together with smartpatient, we are creating a scalable solution that enables pharmaceutical companies to support patients throughout their treatment journey,” said Florian Kühni, Head of Product Area Digital Health at Ypsomed.“Our ambition is to make connected therapies part of a broader patient experience rather than another isolated digital solution. Ypsomed brings deep expertise at the point of drug administration, while MyTherapy provides the digital layer for continuous patient engagement. Our partnership offers pharmaceutical partners a scalable way to connect the two worlds,” said Sebastian Seibold, Head of Partnerships & Growth at smartpatient.Building a scalable ecosystem for connected therapiesThe collaboration builds on both companies' experience working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Ypsomed develops and manufactures self-injection systems for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally. Smartpatient develops direct-to-patient solutions through MyTherapy across multiple therapeutic areas and markets.The integration of SmartPilot into the MyTherapy ecosystem is intended to establish a reusable foundation can be adapted to the requirements of different pharmaceutical products and patient populations. The connected device, companion experience and patient support program work together as one connected patient journey, from injection to everyday therapy management.The first implementation of the integration is currently under development, with further details to be announced as the collaboration progresses.About smartpatientSmartpatient, part of Redcare Pharmacy, is the leading provider of direct-to-patient solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. Through MyTherapy, the world's most widely used medication management app, smartpatient helps pharmaceutical partners reduce time to treatment, extend time on treatment, and generate longitudinal real-world evidence on treatment impact. Its integrated ecosystem connects ongoing patient support, telehealth, and e-pharmacy services across the treatment journey. To learn more visit, .About Ypsomed GroupYpsomed is the leading developer and manufacturer of injection systems for the self-administration of liquid medication. As the reliable partner of pharmaceutical and biotech companies for more than 40 years, Ypsomed provides tailored selfcare solutions to meet specific needs. Backed by a proven track record, Ypsomed offers the most comprehensive and innovative platform portfolio for pens, autoinjectors, and on-body devices. Delivered with best-in-class execution and ready to integrate with digital health services, these solutions help simplify therapy and improve the quality of life for millions of people living with chronic conditions. Ypsomed is headquartered in Burgdorf, Switzerland, and operates a global network of manufacturing facilities. More than 2,000 employees worldwide are committed every day to making selfcare simpler and easier.Ypsomed Holding AGBrunnmattstrasse 63401 BurgdorfContactsMichelle Roth,Head of Corporate Communications, Ypsomed Holding AG+41 79 643 65 45,...

Danielle Bullock

Smartpatient GmbH

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Ypsomed and smartpatient partner to connect smart injection devices with digital patient support News Provided By Smartpatient GmbH October 14, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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