Pre-Orders Open October 14: Jurassic Park III Spinosaurus 1/6 Scale Statue

Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic Park III Spinosaurus 1/6 scale

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Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Spinosaurus 1/6 scale from Jurassic Park III. Pre-orders October 14, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio has opened pre-orders for the Legacy Museum Collection "Jurassic Park III" Spinosaurus, a 1/6 scale statue based on the dinosaur featured in the third film of the series.Building on Prime 1 Studio's previous 1/15 scale Spinosaurus, this 134 cm-long statue takes advantage of its larger size to render finer details throughout. These include layered construction for the eyes, a long mouth lined with individually sculpted teeth, and the distinctive sail extending along its back.The Themed Base features fallen logs, muddy ground, rocks, and artificial foliage inspired by the environment of Isla Sorna.The Bonus Version also includes a Title Logo Stand featuring the Spinosaurus skeleton used specifically for the "Jurassic Park III" logo.Product Name:Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic Park III Spinosaurus 1/6 scale Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2,699Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: June 2028Scale: 1/6H: 95 cm W: 134 cm D: 94 cmH: 15.2 cm W: 17 cm D: 6.1 cm (Title Logo Stand)Weight: Approx. 6.3 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Jurassic Park III Themed Base・Title Logo Stand[BONUS PART]Copyright:© Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.For more details, visit our online store.About Prime 1 StudioPrime 1 Studio Co., Ltd., which will celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 30, 2027, creates and sells products that showcase the appeal of character-based content. Its lineup includes "PRIME 1 STATUE," a series of high-end character statues, as well as figures, merchandise, and other collectibles.Address: 6-36-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo, JapanRepresentative: Rie MatsumotoOfficial Website:

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Pre-Orders Open October 14: Jurassic Park III Spinosaurus 1/6 scale Statue News Provided By Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd October 14, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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