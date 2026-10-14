EUHA 2026: Sonova Showcases Innovation Leadership With AI Advances Beyond Hearing Aids

MENAFN - EQS Group) “Innovation is a core pillar of our strategy and starts with the needs of users,” said Anders Rosengren, Chief R&D Officer at Sonova.“People want to understand speech clearly in challenging situations, but they also want hearing solutions that fit naturally into their lives. We design the complete system around those needs, balancing performance, size, power, connectivity and ease of use. EON, Roger On Sphere and Integro show how this approach can bring our latest technology to more products, more diverse listening situations and support wider adoption.”

New Roger On Sphere remote microphone extends real-time AI to more user groups

Roger On Sphere is the world's first remote microphone to use AI to separate speech from noise in real time. Combining proven Roger technology with Phonak's comprehensive AI capabilities, including its dedicated AI chip, it delivers outstanding hearing performance in noise and over distance1 by transmitting clearer speech directly from the speaker to the user's hearing devices. With Roger On Sphere, now virtually all Phonak and Advanced Bionics consumers can benefit from real-time AI technology without external receiver hardware.

Advanced Bionics launches new Integro CI sound processors with first-of-its-kind sound localization

Integro CI, Advanced Bionics' new generation of cochlear implant sound processors, combines cochlear implant expertise with Phonak-powered AI hearing performance and connectivity into a fully integrated hearing system across both ears to improve hearing in real-world environments. It includes the new sound processors NaídaTM CI Integro for adults, Sky CITM Integro for children and the fitting software Target CI 1.6. Its SoundFinderTM technology is designed to address an unmet need for cochlear implant users: hearing a sound does not necessarily mean knowing where it is coming from. The first and only technology of its kind, SoundFinder preserves directional cues across two devices to help compatible bimodal and bilateral users identify where sounds originate. It is designed to improve spatial awareness and safety, and support conversations in complex listening environments.2-5 AI-powered SmartSpeech Technology automatically adapts processing to changing listening environments, while expanded universal Bluetooth® connectivity supports pairing with up to eight devices. RogerDirectTM enables direct connection to compatible Roger wireless microphones, including the new Roger On Sphere, without additional hardware, and unlocks exclusive advanced functions.

Roger On Sphere will be available from mid-November 2026. Integro has received TÜV approval and is being introduced in key European markets; further market launches are subject to local regulatory approvals.

Innovation at Sonova

Sonova's innovation model is built on end-to-end ownership of its technology stack. By bringing together expertise in audiology, AI, chip design, software and hardware as one integrated system, Sonova can build on a shared technology foundation and extend innovation across hearing aids, cochlear implants and wireless communication solutions. The Group“innovates for adoption” by developing solutions that address meaningful hearing needs while advancing the factors that encourage people to seek, use and stay engaged with hearing care – from speech understanding and personalized performance to design, intuitive use and seamless connectivity. Roger On Sphere and Integro extend Sonova's latest technology into new listening situations and across different hearing solutions.

Sonova's approach to innovation was again recognized externally when the company was named Switzerland's most innovative large company in the“Switzerland's Top Innovative Companies 2027” ranking by BILANZ and PME in collaboration with Statista. The assessment covered innovation across products, processes and culture and highlighted Sonova's real-time AI hearing technology and the Phonak EON portfolio.

For more details on Phonak's Roger On Sphere and Advanced Bionics' Integro, please refer to the respective media releases available at:

Sonova will host a media briefing at the EUHA congress on October 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CEST. Investors and analysts will have the opportunity to learn more during a presentation on the same day; slides will be available starting at 1:15 p.m. CEST at

Trademark notice

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Sonova AG is under license.



References

1 Roh M, Gigandet X, & Sans M (2026). Expand your world, with Roger On Sphere. Phonak Insight.

2 Bergen G, Stevens MR, Burns ER. Falls and fall injuries among adults aged ≥65 years - United States, 2014. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2016;65(37):993-998.

3 Avci NB, Betual CC. Does hearing impairment impact spatial orientation, navigation, and rotational abilities? Ann Otol Rhinol Laryngol. 2024;133.

4 Kolasa S, Magnussen LH, Nilsen RM, Wilhelmsen KT, Goplen FK, Nordahl SHG, et al. Walking and balance in older adults with age-related hearing loss: a cross-sectional study of cases and matched controls. Gait Posture. 2024;112:264-270.

5 Ernst A, Anton K, Brendel M, Battmer RD. Benefit of directional microphones for unilateral, bilateral, and bimodal cochlear implant users. Cochlear Implants Int. 2019;20(3):147-157.



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