Saurav Das, Ranka Arrested For Repeated Law Violations, Instigating Others: Delhi Police

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Delhi Police on Wednesday said that Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody, considering their repeated violations of law and in view of the apprehension that, if released, they will again "violate the law and instigate others" to do the same.

The police further stated that CJP's Ajinkya Shinde was bound down to maintain "peace and good behaviour" for six months on personal bond and surety of Rs 5000.

"On 13 October 2026, during the morning hours, Sourav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reached Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a designated protest site, by trespassing through a private premise," the police said in a statement.

According to the officials, police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and attempted to stop them. However, the protesters allegedly obstructed police personnel in the discharge of their official duties.

"All 14 persons were detained, and FIR No. 289/26 PS Connaught Place u/s 223a/332/61(2) dated 13.10.2026 and FIR No. 128/26 dated 13.10.2026 u/s 221/115(2)/132/121(1)/3(5) PS Parliament Street were registered against them," the statement read.

Subsequently, all the persons were bound down in the respective case as per law, it added.

The police further mentioned that in view of their "repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law", Ashutosh Ranka, Sourav Das and Ajinkya Shinde were arrested under the relevant preventive provisions of law.

"Their alleged attempts to instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities were also taken into consideration," officials said.

The three individuals were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), where proceedings under Sections 126/170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated.

Das, Ranka and Shinde were produced before the magistrate at Mandir Marg in New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

"After considering the matter, the SEM court, considering the kalandra details and in view of their repeated violations of law, and serious apprehension that if released on bail they will again violate law and instigate others to violate law, remanded Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to 05 days of judicial custody," the police said.

"Ajinkya Shinde was bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for 06 months on personal bond and surety of 5000 rupees," they added.

Earlier, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with Das and Ranka, in a case related to the October 10 protest, were released after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 and on the condition that they will not be involved in any breach-of-peace cases for a year.

This time, Das and Ranka are booked for trespassing and violation of the bond conditions. They are being treated as repeat offenders.

The three CJP leaders were detained on Tuesday morning for crossing police barricades and entering Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as the designated protest site.

They were heading to protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls. They were seen raising slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, while trying to breach the police barricades.

Following this, all three were detained.

On October 12, Jantar Mantar was de-notified as the "designated" protesting site, Delhi Police said. New guidelines for protests were issued under Delhi Police Standing Order No. L&O/48/2026.

According to the Delhi Police, the decision was taken based on the recommendations of a Home Ministry committee.

Three new locations in Delhi -- Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and East Delhi's CBD Ground -- have been designated for protests.