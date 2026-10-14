TN Govt Considering Rice Sales At Rs 40-50 A Kg Through Cooperative Stores

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government is considering selling rice at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg through cooperative stores to provide relief to consumers as retail prices rise.

The proposal involves procuring rice from the Food Corporation of India and other states for distribution through cooperative outlets. Officials are gathering information on availability and procurement costs before deciding whether the programme can be implemented.

Rice that sold for Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg in August now costs between Rs 70 and Rs 80, putting additional pressure on household budgets.

Prices of other essential commodities, including pulses and cooking oil, have also increased, prompting the government to review measures to contain the rise.

Food Minister Venkataramanan chaired a meeting of the price monitoring committee at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday to discuss the situation and possible interventions. Chief Secretary Saikumar, Food Secretary Amudha, Finance Secretary Siddique and other officials attended.

The discussions focused on steps to control essential commodity prices and make supplies available to consumers at more affordable rates.

The proposed rice sales through cooperative stores were among the measures considered during the review. An official from the Cooperation and Food Department said the government was examining the possibility of purchasing fine rice from the Food Corporation of India and suppliers in other states.

The aim, the official said, was to offer rice through cooperative stores at prices ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 50 a kg.

Officials are identifying states with rice available for sale and assessing the rates at which supplies could be purchased. These details will help determine whether sufficient quantities can be secured for the proposed intervention.

The official said the government would take steps to launch the lower-priced sales once the availability of one lakh tonnes of rice was confirmed.

Securing that quantity is therefore a key requirement before the proposal moves forward. The plan remains under consideration, with procurement arrangements yet to be finalised.

No date for the start of sales was specified. If implemented at the proposed rates, the initiative would offer consumers rice at prices below the current retail range cited by officials. Its rollout will depend on confirmation of supplies and the completion of the government's assessment of procurement options and costs.