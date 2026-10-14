Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Calls Oppn Leaders 'Anarchic', Defends SIR

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday criticised Opposition parties and their leaders, describing them as 'anarchic' and accusing them of seeking attention and power rather than addressing public concerns.

Speaking to reporters, Rekha Gupta alleged, "These are anarchic parties and anarchic leaders. Sometimes he (Rahul Gandhi) assaults a reporter who is pregnant, sometimes he attacks the police, and sometimes he beats up his own party workers. They are concerned only with themselves. They want all the attention, want only their voices to be heard and want to remain in power."

Reacting to the Opposition's protests against the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of draft electoral rolls that the parties claim have disenfranchised millions of Indians, Gupta said the exercise had been conducted several times by the Election Commission, irrespective of which party was in power at the state or central level.

"Special Intensive Revision has been carried out several times, and the Election Commission has always conducted it, regardless of which party was in power at the state or central level. Why were there no objections then? Why are such objections being raised now?" she said.

Citing Delhi as an example, Gupta said the last SIR in the national Capital was conducted in 2002, when the Congress was also in power at the Centre. She questioned the party's subsequent electoral performance, asking whether it had won even a single seat in Delhi after 2015.

"Was SIR not conducted? Where did its seats go? The people have completely rejected the Congress, and that is what is troubling these political parties," she claimed.

Gupta also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), questioning its opposition to the revision exercise after its electoral defeat in Delhi. She said the party had not raised similar objections when it formed the government following elections held after the SIR.

She further criticised the AAP over the law-and-order situation in Punjab, where the party is in power, alleging that drug rackets were operating on a large scale and that people raising their voices against the problem faced serious consequences.

Turning to the Delhi government's recent Cabinet decision, Gupta said a resolution was unanimously passed on Tuesday to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's service to the nation.

"Yesterday, the Delhi government's Cabinet unanimously passed a resolution to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service and service to the nation. The entire Cabinet congratulated the Prime Minister and expressed its gratitude for the way he has consistently worked to improve the standard of living of the people, advance the country's progress and promote the development of states. He has worked continuously without stopping or getting tired for even a single day. In the same way, he has always kept Delhi among his priorities and has consistently come forward to help the city. We want to extend gratefulness from 2 crore people of Delhi," she said.

Highlighting the government's healthcare initiatives, Gupta said the Ayushman Bharat scheme was adopted during the first Cabinet meeting of her government.

Under the scheme, the Centre provides health coverage of Rs 5 lakh, while the Delhi government has added another Rs 5 lakh, she said.

"I am happy that more than 9 lakh people have enrolled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme so far. We have also settled around 65,000 claims, with payments of Rs 118 crore having been made," Gupta said, adding that the government aimed to establish around 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

She also highlighted infrastructure development in Delhi, saying projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore had been completed, were underway or were in the planning stage over the past 12 years with support from the Centre.

"Road infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore have either been completed, are underway or are in the planning stage in Delhi over the past 12 years with support from the Centre. This is a significant contribution... Delhi is now moving towards decongestion, and we are able to achieve this with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Centre has taken responsibility for many of our challenging tasks, and the Prime Minister is providing Delhi with assistance for all these projects," she said.