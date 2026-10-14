Thief Uses Rope To Enter UP Factory, Steals 18 Kg Silver Worth Rs 45 Lakh In Just 9 Minutes (WATCH)

In a daring, nine-minute heist, a thief allegedly stole 18 kg of silver granules worth around Rs 45 lakh from a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, lowering himself through a ventilation opening with the help of a rope. The entire theft was captured on CCTV, with police suspecting that the intruder may have had prior knowledge of the factory's layout and security arrangements.

The theft took place at a silver-melting factory in Pokharpur, owned by Nitin, a Maharashtra native who runs a business processing old silver into granules. While his shop is located in Nayaganj Sarafa Bazaar, the factory where the silver is processed operates from a separate location in the city.

कानपुर में चांदी प्रोसेसिंग कारखाने में चोरी

9 मिनट में 45 लाख की चांदी लेकर फरार हुआ चोर

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और फॉरेसिंक टीम

सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालने में जुटी पुलिस

#KanpurNews #UttarPradeshNews @kanpurnagarpol Network10 (@Network10Update) October 13, 2026

The theft came to light on Monday when Nitin returned to the factory after the Sunday holiday and discovered that 18 kg of silver granules had gone missing. Suspecting a break-in, he checked the CCTV footage to trace what had happened inside the premises.

The footage revealed how the suspect allegedly pulled off the theft. Using a rope, the young man lowered himself into the factory through a ventilation opening, gathered the silver granules and escaped with the precious metal. From entering the premises to making his getaway, the entire operation took approximately nine minutes.

The suspect had concealed his head beneath a cap, making it difficult to identify his face in the footage. However, the CCTV recording has provided investigators with a crucial lead as they attempt to establish his identity and track him down.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the theft. The intruder's apparent familiarity with the premises and his ability to locate the silver quickly have raised suspicions that he may have been aware of the factory's layout and the location of the stored granules.

Police are also probing whether anyone with access to the premises could have assisted the suspect, including the possibility of an employee's involvement. However, these are preliminary suspicions, and no involvement has been established so far.

ADCP Shiva Singh said the case would be solved soon with the help of the CCTV footage. Police are continuing their efforts to identify the suspect and recover the stolen silver.