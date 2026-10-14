Aneet Padda's Fairytale Birthday Bash With Ahaan Panday Fuels Dating Rumours Alia Bhatt Makes Special Appearance

October 13 marked Aneet Padda's 24th birthday. Her grand celebration quickly sparked fresh dating rumours with co-star Ahaan Panday. Adding more star power, Alia Bhatt made a surprise appearance at the fairytale-themed bash. Pictures from the event surfaced online, fuelling intense fan discussions about Padda and Panday's alleged romance.

Their 2025 film Saiyaara catapulted Padda and Panday into a popular on-screen pairing. That success first sparked whispers about their off-screen relationship.

Aneet Padda's Fairytale 24th Birthday Bash

She celebrated with a lavish, fairytale-themed bash. Designers created a magical atmosphere with elaborate pink and green balloons and ornate, castle-shaped cakes. Guests found themselves immersed in a dreamy, pink-hued setting. This grand event attracted many industry figures and generated considerable public buzz.

Ahaan Panday's Presence Fuels Persistent Dating Rumours

"A gift to the cosmos." That's how Ahaan Panday described Aneet Padda in his social media birthday wish. Padda reciprocated, calling him "the best man in the whole wide world." This affectionate exchange came just before Panday's prominent attendance at Padda's fairytale bash. His presence further fuelled persistent dating rumours between the Saiyaara co-stars. Their 2025 film showcased strong on-screen chemistry. They make frequent public appearances. Yet, both Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday consistently deny any romantic involvement, maintaining they are just best friends.

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Alia Bhatt's Special Appearance and Viral Photos

Alia Bhatt - that's who truly elevated the glamour quotient. The acclaimed Bollywood actor made a special appearance at Padda's birthday. Bhatt's presence drew immediate attention, especially since Padda openly admires the Gangubai Kathiawadi star.

What's next for the duo? Padda will appear in Maddock Films' Shakti Shalini. Panday will star in an action-romance film by Ali Abbas Zafar.