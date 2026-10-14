Wedding On One Floor, Baby's 100-Day Party On Another: China Man's Story Goes Viral

A man in southwestern China has sparked widespread attention after reportedly holding a wedding banquet and a celebration marking his baby's 100th day on the same day, with the two events taking place on different floors of the same building.

The incident reportedly occurred on October 9 in Liupanshui, Guizhou province. According to Chinese media reports, the celebrations were organised by two separate families, with the man, identified by the surname Wu, connected to both events.

The unusual situation came to light when members of the two groups encountered each other at the venue, triggering a confrontation that reportedly prompted staff to call the police. According to reports by Chinese media outlets, one banquet was organised for Wu's wedding, while the other marked the 100-day milestone of a baby he had with a former girlfriend.

The two families had reportedly booked their respective events separately. The venue was said to have been unaware of the circumstances behind the bookings before the celebrations took place.

Tensions reportedly escalated when members of the two groups crossed paths inside the building. The confrontation drew attention online after a video of the incident began circulating on social media.

Viral Video Shows Heated Confrontation

Footage shared online appears to show a group of people gathered in the building's lobby, with tensions rising as members of the two parties attempt to move past one another.

In the video, a woman carrying a child is seen approaching a staircase with others accompanying her. However, a group of men standing together appears to block their way.

Voices can be heard shouting during the confrontation, while a woman appears to demand that the men move aside. The situation later seems to ease after another man comes downstairs and intervenes.

The footage attracted widespread attention online, with social media users reacting to the unusual circumstances surrounding the two celebrations.

However, the video alone does not establish the full sequence of events or the reasons behind the dispute.

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The incident also raised questions about the man's marital status and whether the circumstances amounted to bigamy. According to reports citing Chinese media coverage, authorities determined that the situation did not constitute bigamy because Wu was legally married to only one woman. His relationship with the former girlfriend, with whom he reportedly had a child, had not been formalised through marriage registration.

Reports also indicated that financial disputes involving the parties remained unresolved, with multiple local departments reportedly involved in efforts to address the matter.

Incident Sparks Online Debate

The unusual overlap between the wedding and the baby's milestone celebration has prompted discussions on social media about relationships, family responsibilities and the circumstances that led to the confrontation.

While the viral footage has fuelled speculation, several details surrounding the dispute remain unclear. The incident highlights how a private family matter can quickly attract public attention when conflicting accounts and dramatic footage circulate online. The reported financial disagreements and the circumstances surrounding the two bookings remain important aspects of the case.