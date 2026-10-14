Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

The global cocoa butter equivalent market size was valued at USD 1.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.39 billion in 2026 to USD 2.24 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Europe dominated the cocoa butter equivalent market with a market share of 34.5% in 2025.

Europe dominated the cocoa butter equivalent (CBE) industry and accounted for a 35% share in 2024. Based on type, the palm oil segment leads the market with the largest revenue share of 39% in 2024. Based on application, the food and beverages segment dominates the global market.

2024 Market Size: USD 1.23 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 2.15 Billion CAGR (2025–2033): 6.12% Largest market in 2024: Europe Fastest-growing region: North America

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The global market is driven by the surging demand for chocolate and confectionery products, which increases the demand for cocoa butter. Nonetheless, the cocoa industry is facing several challenges, which are, in turn, estimated to boost the demand for cocoa butter equivalent (CBE). Moreover, there has been a rise in the innovation and launch of novel cocoa butter equivalents (CBE), which is expected to provide opportunities for market expansion.

Cocoa butter equivalent (CBE) is a fat or oil substance used in the food industry as a substitute for cocoa butter, primarily in chocolate production. CBEs are typically derived from vegetable oils such as palm oil, shea butter, or coconut oil. They mimic the properties of cocoa butter, providing similar texture, mouthfeel, and melting characteristics to chocolate products.

While cocoa butter is prized for its unique flavor and smooth texture, its high cost and limited availability sometimes necessitate using CBEs as economical alternatives. However, using CBEs can impact the flavor and quality of the final product, leading to debates over authenticity and consumer preferences. Regulations often require clear labeling when CBEs are used in chocolate products to inform consumers accurately.

The global demand for chocolate and confectionery products drives the cocoa butter equivalent (CBE) industry significantly. As consumer preferences for indulgent treats continue to rise, so does the need for ingredients like cocoa butter and its equivalents. For instance, the chocolate and confectionery market is experiencing significant growth. The global market has experienced value growth, rising from USD 105 billion in 2017 to USD 113 billion in 2022. Moreover, there are indications that this positive trend will persist, as experts predict an average annual growth rate of +3.9% until 2027.

However, the cocoa industry faces challenges such as fluctuating cocoa prices and supply chain issues, leading manufacturers to explore alternatives like CBEs to maintain product quality while managing costs. CBEs also offer flexibility and usefulness in formulations, enabling producers to create a wide range of chocolate and confectionery items to satisfy different market demands as they develop and diversify their product offerings to satisfy expanding customer tastes. Hence, the expanding global appetite for chocolate and confectionery goods continues to fuel the growth of the CBE market.

Shifts in consumer preferences play a significant role in shaping the market. Consumers demand products that align with their needs, including ethical sourcing, sustainability, and health consciousness. This has led to a growing preference for CBEs derived from sustainable and responsibly sourced ingredients. Consumers are seeking healthier alternatives to traditional cocoa butter, driving the development of CBEs with improved nutritional profiles, such as reduced saturated fats or allergen-free options.

Furthermore, there is a rising interest in premium quality products among consumers, prompting manufacturers to focus on enhancing the quality and functionality of CBEs to meet these expectations. As consumer awareness grows regarding the environmental and social impacts of their purchasing decisions, manufacturers are under pressure to ensure transparency and traceability in their supply chains, further influencing the adoption of CBEs in the market.

Price volatility in the market for cocoa butter equivalent (CBE) is a significant restraint due to the fluctuating costs of raw materials like palm oil or shea butter. Factors such as weather conditions, geopolitical tensions, and supply-demand imbalances can lead to unpredictable fluctuations in input costs. These fluctuations affect the profitability of CBE production, making it difficult for manufacturers to support stable pricing and margins.

Moreover, price volatility can disrupt supply chains, hinder long-term planning, and create uncertainty for producers and consumers. Investments in research and development for alternative raw materials or production methods may offer more stability in the face of price volatility, fostering resilience and competitiveness in the CBE market.

Key players' innovation and launch of new cocoa butter equivalents (CBE) stimulate market growth by enhancing product diversity and catering to varying consumer preferences and dietary needs. This expansion in product offerings attracts new consumer segments and strengthens brand loyalty among existing customers. Similarly, innovation in CBE formulations often leads to improved functionality, such as better texture, taste, and stability in various applications like confectionery, bakery, and cosmetics. These advancements broaden the potential usage of CBEs in different industries, increasing their market penetration.

In December 2020, Bunge Loders Croklaan introduced a new product called a 100% shea-based cocoa butter equivalent (CBE). According to the firm, Karibon can assist food makers in satisfying the desires of consumers for health-conscious and sustainable choices that maintain taste and quality. Bunge Loders Croklaan states that the shea-based product has a higher concentration of stearic acid and lower levels of saturated fats when compared to cocoa butter and other cocoa butter equivalents (CBEs). The invention, which is now awaiting patent approval, is said to enhance the nutritional content of chocolate products. This is projected to generate opportunities for market expansion.

The palm oil segment dominates the global market. Palm oil is a versatile vegetable derived from oil palm trees, primarily cultivated in tropical regions such as Indonesia and Malaysia. It is widely used in various industries, including food production, cosmetics, and biofuels. Due to its high yield per unit of land and relatively low production costs, palm oil has become one of the most commonly used vegetable oils globally. However, its production has raised significant environmental and social concerns. Large-scale palm oil cultivation often leads to deforestation, habitat destruction for wildlife, and the displacement of indigenous communities.

Additionally, clearing land for palm oil plantations contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity loss. Promoting sustainable palm oil production aims to mitigate these negative impacts by advocating for practices that minimize environmental harm and respect human rights. The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and other certification programs work to guarantee ethical palm oil production and procurement methods.

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The food and beverages segment owns the highest market share. Cocoa butter equivalent (CBE) 's main application in food and beverages is as a substitute for cocoa butter, providing similar texture and melting properties at a lower cost. CBE is commonly used in chocolate confectionery, bakery products, and spreads to improve mouthfeel, stability, and shelf life. It enhances the sensory experience by imparting smoothness and creaminess to products.

Additionally, CBE enables manufacturers to produce chocolates with consistent quality in various climatic conditions since they have a higher melting point than cocoa butter. Its versatility extends to applications in ice cream, margarine, and dairy alternatives, contributing to the desired texture and structure. Moreover, the growing consumer preference for sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients also influences the adoption of CBE, as it can be derived from renewable sources like palm oil. These aspects collectively contribute to expanding the CBE market in the food and beverage sector.

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Europe is the most significant contributor to the cocoa butter equivalent (CBE) market and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. Europe is the primary user of CBE owing to the high number of chocolate consumers in the region, since CBE is used in the chocolate formulation by approximately 5% of the total weight.

European consumers have diverse tastes and their preferences vary from one country to another in terms of culinary traditions and flavors. Countries like Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, and the U.K. are the primary importers of cocoa butter and CBE. The high per capita chocolate consumption in the region also attributes to the market expansion of coco butter equivalent in the region. Belgium which stands as a pivotal player in consumption of coco butter in Europe, produced approximately 220,000 tonnes of chocolate products in 2020 thereby positioning itself as the third-largest manufacturer in Europe after Germany and Italy. The country imported approximately 313,000 tonnes of cocoa beans from producing countries in 2022 after Netherlands (582,000 tons), Germany (456,000 tons) and France (135,000 tons), where approximately 40% went to further processing for coco equivalent products and 60% re-exported to countries specially France and Germany.

Moreover, a significant majority of German consumers consume chocolate at least once per week and over 10% of these customers indulge in chocolate daily or even more frequently. German consumers believe in consuming chocolate as a cost-effective method to enhance their mood, and the majority of them prefer purchasing chocolate bars that can be consumed on various occasions where the activity is usually set in their routine habit rather than occasional. Similarly, the shifting prices of essential raw materials like cocoa butter are increasing the demand for CBE to manage the escalating costs of chocolate manufacturing. CBE is preferred due to its affordability and widespread availability.

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In North America, the consumption of cocoa butter equivalent (CBE) is relatively low because of the stringent government rules and the existence of regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA has banned using inter-esterified vegetable oils and fats in all products. Despite having significant demand for chocolate, the United States has the smallest market share in the CBE market. However, certain regional manufacturers employ CBE to produce chocolate bars by applying a coating and filling process. The region has approximately 400 chocolate makers, accounting for over 90% of chocolate production in the U.S.

Likewise, a poll by Cargill's North America Cocoa & Chocolate team in February 2021 found that almost one-third of Americans in the country escalated their chocolate consumption during the epidemic. In addition to the causes described above, North America has a large population that is health-conscious. Many of them choose cocoa butter over cocoa butter equivalents because of the high nutritional content of cocoa butter. These factors are anticipated to have a significant influence on future market growth.

AAK AB (Sweden) Bunge Global SA (Switzerland) Fuji Vegetable Oil, Inc. (U.S.) Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia) Makendi Worldwide (Headquarters unverified) Manorama Industries Limited (India) Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) Olam Group Limited (Singapore) PT Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia) Usha Edible Oil Industries (India) Wild Oils (Headquarters unverified) Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)

May 2026: AAK AB expanded its specialty vegetable oils production capacity at its Zaandijk, Netherlands facility, strengthening the supply of cocoa butter equivalents (CBEs) for confectionery manufacturers and supporting growing global demand. March 2026: Bunge launched a new portfolio of sustainable cocoa butter equivalent solutions produced from responsibly sourced shea and palm fractions, helping confectionery manufacturers meet performance and sustainability requirements. December 2025: Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. introduced a next-generation cocoa butter equivalent fat with improved melting characteristics and compatibility for premium chocolate applications, expanding its specialty fats portfolio. September 2025: Cargill expanded its specialty fats and oils manufacturing capabilities in Europe, increasing production capacity for cocoa butter equivalents and other confectionery fats to support regional customers.