ENS Proposes DAO Vote For Ethereum Name Service Upgrade

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum Name Service (ENS) founder Nick Johnson has submitted a draft proposal to the ENS DAO aimed at upgrading the protocol's naming infrastructure on Ethereum mainnet. The change, if approved, would activate ENSv2-an upgraded version of the system designed to improve how domain records are managed and how permissions work.

The proposal also outlines a careful transition plan: it would freeze new registrations on the original ENS registrar while ensuring that existing domain holders can continue renewing and using their names without migrating. A short synchronization period is expected to temporarily disrupt new registrations during the upgrade window.

ENSv2 activation would halt new registrations on the original registrar while renewals for existing domains remain intact. The DAO vote is required to move the draft into implementation, with participation and approval thresholds defined by ENS governance rules. A redesigned registry architecture is central to the upgrade, offering more flexible domain management and permissions. New registrations would be routed to the upgraded system once records are synchronized, but Johnson warns of a multi-hour unavailability period during transition. ENS Labs plans to transfer remaining administrative control over the upgraded contracts to the DAO after activation.

Key takeawaysWhat ENSv2 would change on Ethereum mainnet

ENSv2 is positioned as the next evolution of ENS's core protocol. In the executable draft proposal submitted by Nick Johnson, the update is described as introducing a redesigned registry architecture intended to provide more flexible domain management and permissions than the current setup.

That distinction matters for ENS users and builders because the registry layer is where domain ownership records and authorization logic ultimately determine what actions are possible for domain holders and how delegated management can work. By redesigning that architecture, ENSv2 aims to make the system more adaptable going forward-though the proposal does not suggest that existing names need to be moved immediately to keep functioning.

How registrations and renewals would work during the transition

A central part of the proposal is its approach to continuity. If ENSv2 is activated, new registrations would stop using the original ENS registrar. Meanwhile, existing domain holders would not be forced to migrate: the proposal states their names would continue functioning normally and renewal should remain available.

Johnson's draft also addresses how new registrations would resume on the upgraded version. The proposal indicates that new registrations would shift to ENSv2 after domain records have been synchronized between the systems. At the same time, Johnson warns that registrations would be temporarily unavailable on either version for several hours while the transition takes place.

In addition, ENS Labs reportedly reserved existing names for their current owners on the upgraded system. This is intended to let users migrate when they are ready, rather than forcing immediate movement that could introduce operational risk or uncertainty.

Governance requirements for the executable proposal

The draft does not yet represent an active upgrade. Under ENS governance rules described in ENS's DAO documentation, executable proposals must meet specific thresholds before execution.

Specifically, the process requires at least 1% voter participation-equivalent to 1 million ENS votes-and a majority approval outcome during a seven-day voting period. If the proposal clears these conditions, it would also be subject to a minimum two-day timelock before it can be executed on-chain.

A voting date has not been announced, leaving the timeline dependent on when the ENS community schedules the vote and whether participation requirements are met.

DAO control and what it signals for decentralization

Beyond the technical upgrade, the proposal also includes a governance and control component. It states that after activation, ENS Labs plans to transfer its remaining administrative control over the upgraded contracts to the DAO.

That move is significant for investors and ecosystem participants because administrative authority-who can change or manage protocol-critical contracts-directly affects decentralization and long-term risk. By committing to hand over remaining control after activation, the proposal aims to ensure that ENSv2's lifecycle ultimately becomes more fully governed by onchain community processes rather than company-led administration.

Still, readers should watch what exactly constitutes“remaining administrative control” in the final execution details and how the transition is implemented on-chain once the proposal proceeds from draft to vote.

What to watch next

As ENSv2 moves toward a DAO vote, the key uncertainties are practical: how the synchronization will be executed, the exact timing of the multi-hour registration downtime, and whether voter participation meets the 1% threshold. For now, the proposal provides a clear continuity plan for existing holders and a defined governance path for activating the upgraded registry-both of which will likely shape user confidence once voting is scheduled.

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