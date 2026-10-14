Leagend, A Top Automotive Aftermarket Player, At The 140Th China Import And Export Fair To Explores Global Partners

leagend at Canton Fair 2026

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 with smart APP

leagend battery tester BA4000 with built-in printer

leagend battery monitor BMS100

leagend will present its advanced supercap jump starters, battery testers, monitors and starting batteries at Canton Fair 2026, seeking global partnerships.

- leagend ManagementLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- leagend, a top and professional manufacturer in the global automotive aftermarket industry, specializing in automotive battery solutions and innovative vehicle power technologies, today announced its participation in the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), taking place from October 15–19, 2026, in Guangzhou, China. Visitors and industry professionals are invited to explore leagend's latest automotive aftermarket products and solutions at Hall 9.2, Booth C37-38.With more than 20 years of experience in automotive electronics and battery-related technologies, leagend continues to develop innovative products designed to improve vehicle starting reliability, battery management efficiency, and user experience. At the upcoming Canton Fair, leagend will showcase its expanding product portfolio, including supercapacitor jump starters, high-precision battery testers, ultra-low-power battery monitors, and supercap starting batteries, demonstrating its commitment to providing professional automotive products and solutions for global markets.Innovative Supercapacitor Jump Starters: Redefining Vehicle Starting SolutionsAs an emerging category in the automotive aftermarket, leagend supercapacitor jump starters represent a new generation of jump-starting technology by utilizing advanced supercapacitor energy storage. Unlike traditional battery-powered jump starters, leagend's supercapacitor solutions are designed to provide reliable starting assistance without relying on built-in lithium batteries.The product series is developed to support drivers and professionals in challenging environments, offering advantages such as rapid energy preparation, excellent temperature adaptability, long service life, extend vehicle battery service life, smart mobile app battery monitoring and enhanced safety. By combining jump-starting capability with intelligent monitoring functions, leagend aims to transform traditional emergency solutions into proactive vehicle power management systems.Professional Battery Testers and Monitors for Accurate Vehicle Battery ManagementAt the exhibition, leagend will also present its professional battery testing and monitoring solutions, designed to meet the increasing demand for accurate battery diagnostics in modern vehicles.leagend battery testers are engineered with high testing precision and reliable performance, helping automotive professionals, workshops, distributors, and service providers quickly evaluate battery health, starting capability, and charging system conditions.Meanwhile, leagend battery monitors feature extremely low power consumption, enabling continuous battery status tracking while minimizing energy impact on vehicles. These solutions help users better understand battery conditions, prevent unexpected failures, and improve overall vehicle maintenance efficiency.Supercap Starting Batteries: Advancing Next-Generation Vehicle Power TechnologyIn addition to jump starters and diagnostic tools, leagend will showcase its supercap starting battery solutions, further expanding its automotive power technology portfolio.By integrating supercapacitor technology into vehicle starting systems, leagend is exploring new possibilities for faster response, improved durability, and enhanced performance in demanding automotive applications. These innovative solutions reflect leagend's ongoing investment in research and development to support the future evolution of vehicle energy systems.Building Global Partnerships in the Automotive AftermarketThe 140th Canton Fair provides an important platform for leagend to connect with international distributors, automotive aftermarket professionals, retailers, and industry partners. During the exhibition, leagend will seek opportunities for strategic cooperation, product distribution, OEM/ODM partnerships, and long-term business relationships across global markets.“We are excited to meet professional visitors and industry partners at the 140th China Import and Export Fair,” said Winston, sales director at leagend.“Through continuous innovation in supercapacitor technology, battery testing, and intelligent vehicle power management, leagend aims to provide reliable automotive solutions and create new business opportunities together with global partners.”With a strong focus on product innovation, quality development, and professional automotive applications, leagend continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in the global automotive aftermarket. The company welcomes distributors, retailers, service providers, and potential partners to visit Hall 9.2, Booth C37-38 from October 15–19, 2026, and explore future cooperation opportunities.About leagendleagend is a top and professional manufacturer specializing in automotive battery solutions, including battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, supercapacitor jump starters, and supercap starting batteries. With more than 20 years of industry experience, leagend focuses on innovation, product development, and providing reliable solutions for automotive professionals and vehicle owners worldwide.Business Inquiries:...

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+86 755 8282 1859

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leagend, a Top Automotive Aftermarket Player, at the 140th China Import and Export Fair to Explores Global Partners News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 14, 2026, 05:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology



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