Tomorrow, A Prayer For The Pope At St. Patrick's Cathedral In New York

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Italian Catholics invite the public to St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York for Mass and a musical performance in prayer for Pope Leo XIV on October 14.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 14, at 2 p.m. ET, at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Fifth Avenue in New York, Father Luigi Portarulo-a priest responsible, among other duties, for Youth Pastoral Care and Ministry to the Italian Community-was scheduled to celebrate Mass in memory of the 414 Italian victims of 9/11, marking the 25th anniversary of the tragedy, at the request of the E-novation Foundation.However, in light of the news that Pope Leo XIV has been hospitalized, Massimo Lucidi, President of the Foundation and an active supporter of the medical, scientific, social and research initiatives of the Gemelli University Hospital, has issued an appeal inviting everyone to come together in a collective prayer for the health of the Holy Father."We believe that Father Luigi, who has met many Popes during his priestly formation in the Vatican, has already thought of this. Yet we feel it is important to invite everyone to take part, so that the Church, in Rome as in New York, may once again become a place filled with people seeking in God answers to the fears and challenges of everyday life. This American Pope is truly extraordinary, and we need him. Get well soon, Pope Leo," concludes Massimo Lucidi.Many Italian institutions currently in NYC for the Columbus Day celebrations, and heading to Washington, D.C. on Friday for the Italian Excellence Award ceremony, are joining the initiative.They will be welcomed by the Foundation's Vice Presidents: New York philanthropist Azzurra Rinaldi; Sabrina Gianforte, head of the Stati Generali dell'Accoglienza (General Assembly on Hospitality and Inclusion); and Alberto Patruno, who, alongside his commitment to the Foundation, also serves as Director General of Assoimpredia.

Massimo Lucidi

International Reputation Institute LLC

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Tomorrow, A Prayer for the Pope at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York News Provided By International Reputation Institute LLC October 14, 2026, 05:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, World & Regional



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