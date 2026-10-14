Jailing Youth Act Of Cowardice: Rahul Gandhi On Arrest Of CJP Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that jailing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders for "waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar" counts as an "act of cowardice".

This came as CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody on Wednesday in connection with the Jantar Mantar trespassing case, while Ajinkya Shinde was released on personal bond.

Taking to X, Gandhi said, "Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice. Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights."

"Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it," he added.

The three CJP members were put on preventive arrest for trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as the designated protest site. They were booked for trespassing, bond violation and obstruction of public officials' duty.

Das, Ranka and Shinde were produced before a magistrate at Mandir Marg in New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with Das and Ranka, in a case related to the October 10 protest, were released after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 and on the condition that they will not be involved in any breach-of-peace cases for a year.

This time, Das and Ranka are booked for trespassing and violation of the bond conditions. They are being treated as repeat offenders.

The three CJP leaders were detained on Tuesday morning for crossing police barricades and entering Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as the designated protest site.

They were heading to protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls. They were seen raising slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, while trying to breach the police barricades.

Following this, all three were detained.

On October 12, Jantar Mantar was de-notified as the "designated" protesting site, Delhi Police said. New guidelines for protests were issued under Delhi Police Standing Order No. L&O/48/2026.

According to the Delhi Police, the decision was taken based on the recommendations of a Home Ministry committee.

Three new locations in Delhi -- Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and East Delhi's CBD Ground -- have been designated for protests.