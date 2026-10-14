India's Festive Trade May Top Rs 7 Lakh Crore This Year, Says CAIT

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) India's festive trade is expected to exceed Rs 7 lakh crore during the Navratri-to-Diwali period this year, registering an estimated growth of 15-18 per cent over last year, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

CAIT National Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said the projection was based on feedback from trade associations and markets across states, consumer demand, festive shopping trends and increased commercial activity in rural and semi-urban areas.

Festive trade stood at approximately Rs 6.05 lakh crore last year, comprising Rs 5.40 lakh crore in goods and Rs 65,000 crore in services, he said.

The services sector is expected to register growth of 20-25 per cent during the current festive period, with business estimated at Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore, according to CAIT.

Transportation, logistics, e-commerce deliveries, warehousing, hotels, restaurants, tourism, catering, event management and local transportation are among the sectors expected to benefit from increased festive demand.

According to CAIT's preliminary estimates, groceries and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are expected to account for 12 per cent of festive trade, followed by gold, silver and jewellery at 10 per cent.

Electronics and electrical goods are projected to account for 8 per cent, while consumer durables, readymade garments and gift items are estimated at 7 per cent each.

Home decor and furniture and furnishings are expected to account for 5 per cent each, the traders' body said.

The remaining categories include textiles and fabrics, sweets and savouries, puja items, fruits and dry fruits, bakery and confectionery, footwear and other goods and related business activities.

Khandelwal said the festive season would also generate economic activity through religious, cultural, social and commercial events, including Ramlila performances, Durga Puja celebrations, Garba and Dandiya events, fairs, exhibitions and community gatherings.

He said the anticipated growth in festive business reflected increasing consumer preference for locally manufactured products, handicrafts, Indian brands and goods produced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Khandelwal attributed the trend partly to the growing acceptance of the 'Vocal for Local', 'Made in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

He urged consumers to prioritise Indian products during the festive season, saying this would benefit traders, artisans, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, startups and local service providers.

CAIT expressed confidence that the festive season from Navratri to Diwali 2026 would provide a boost to the country's trade, services sector and local economy.