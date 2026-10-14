Sarika Tells Daughter Aksharaa Haasan: I Feel Blessed That You Chose Us To Be Your Parents!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) Former actress Sarika has now responded to an emotional post put out by her daughter, actress Aksharaa Haasan, on Tuesday, saying that she felt blessed that Aksharaa had chosen them to be her parents.

For the unnaware, actress Aksharaa Haasan, the younger daughter of actor and politician Kamal Haasan and his former wife Sarika, had shared some rare pictures of her parents holding her as a child and expressed gratitude for having been born to them.

Responding to Aksharaa's post on her Instagram timeline, Sarika wrote, "Love you sooooo so much my jaan. These pics are so full of love."

On her stories section, Sarika went on to say, "Seeing these pics, I feel blessed that you chose us to be your parents. Love you."

On Tuesday, Aksharaa had taken to her Instagram page to share some rare black and white pictures of hers when she was a infant. Sharing the pictures, Aksharaa Haasan had said, "Over the years these pictures are one of the best gifts I could have ever received."

She went on to say, "Thank you to Shyam Tekwani uncle for taking these precious pictures. Grateful to be born to my parents. @actor_sarika @ikamalhaasan So proud of my legacy. Made me! Strength is a feeling and not just genes."

On the work front, Akshara Haasan was last seen in the film 'Simulacra'. The actress had said that her role in the film had demanded a different level of maturity from her. She had also said that the role had allowed her to explore a different side of her as an actor.

For the unaware, Akshara Haasan had played a character called Nivi in the film. Talking about her role, Akshara Haasan had said, "Nivi is a very different character that I've played. This time I feel it required a different maturity level as a person and therefore a character. With how layered the story is, I discovered a side of me as an actor and got to explore emotions and complexities of emotions colliding. It challenged me as an actor. I truly enjoyed performing the character Nivi”.

The film was set in an imminent near-future where human lives are governed by neural brain chips. Simulacra explored a world where tech giants allowed people to tailor, rewrite, or completely erase their personal memories. The plot followed two pedestrians, Nayan (played by Satyajeet Dubey) and Nivi (played by Akshara Haasan), who cross paths in a society increasingly reliant on trans-humanism.