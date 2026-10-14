Digital. Intelligent. Resilient.: Zaintech Evolves Brand Promise 'What's Next Is Now' As It Unifies Operations And Accelerates Regional Expansion.

A ll entities now operate under the unified ZainTECH brand delivering consistent and meaningful business outcomes to over 1600 organizations and government customers Regional footprint expands to Egypt, building on significant investment to scale operations across UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and Bahrain

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To accelerate the next phase of its growth, ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions arm of Zain Group, has evolved its brand promise toreflecting the meaningful business outcomes it delivers to more than 1,600 organizations and government customers through its Digital. Intelligent. Resilient. framework.

This evolution follows the unification of all acquired entities, namely STS Arabia, BIOS Middle East, and Adfolks under ZainTECH.

This milestone marks the next stage in the company's evolution as a regional ICT partner for enterprises and governments, following a period of strategic growth and continued regional expansion, which has recently seen the launch of ZainTECH operations in Egypt. Furthermore, ZainTECH has invested in scaling up its UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, and Bahrain regional offices to support the growing demand for its growth-enhancing and business-critical services.

Today, ZainTECH's presence spans eight countries offering a unified and managed delivery model spanning cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, digital solutions, modern infrastructure,and drones and robotics. The company enables organizations across the region to modernize with confidence, turn data and AI into actionable intelligence, and remain secure and resilient as change accelerates.

“For years, organizations have talked about preparing for what comes next. Today, the technologies shaping that future are already transforming the way businesses operate,” said“The evolution of ZainTECH brings together the capabilities, expertise and regional presence needed to help our customers act on those opportunities. Digital. Intelligent. Resilient. reflects the strategy we have been building and the outcomes we are focused on delivering for our customers. 'What's next is now' reflects our commitment to helping organizations move forward with confidence, turning technology into meaningful business outcomes.”

Mr. Hanna concluded,“Our expansion into Egypt is an important part of our growth journey, reflecting our confidence in the significant opportunities we see in the market across the enterprise and government sectors.”

At the heart of this proposition is ZainTECH's Digital. Intelligent. Resilient. framework, which brings its capabilities together around three core customer outcomes:

Digital : helping organizations modernize through cloud, infrastructure, connectivity, applications and automation. Intelligent : using AI, data and analytics to convert information into actionable insights and enable better decision-making. Resilient : strengthening business continuity and operational confidence through cybersecurity, managed services and resilient digital infrastructure.

Together, these capabilities enable ZainTECH to deliver an integrated approach to digital modernization, combining technology, intelligence, and resilience to address the demands of an increasingly complex and always-on business environment. The ZainTECH website and channels bring this integrated proposition together in one digital experience.

As it enters this next phase, ZainTECH remains focused on the outcomes it enables for customers, helping organizations across the region become more Digital, Intelligent, and Resilient – because what's next is Digital. What's next is Intelligent. What's next is Resilient. And what's next is now.

ZainTECH is the digital solutions arm of Zain Group, enabling organizations across the Middle East to become Digital, Intelligent, and Resilient. Named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Gulf Countries AI Professional Services – the first time IDC has assessed this regional market – ZainTECH is recognized for its vertical expertise, AI Centers of Excellence, and ability to deliver measurable outcomes at scale. Built through strategic acquisitions and organic growth since 2021, ZainTECH combines the scale of a regional powerhouse with the agility of a specialist partner. The company serves 1,600-plus organizations across 8 countries through a unified delivery model spanning cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, digital solutions, modern infrastructure, and drones and robotics. With 850-plus specialists, 14 regional data centers, and three 24×7 SOC and NOC facilities across Jordan, UAE, and KSA, ZainTECH brings sovereign cloud capability, regulatory alignment, and always-on security to enterprises operating in some of the region's most demanding environments. For more information, visit