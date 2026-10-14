Digital. Intelligent. Resilient.: Zaintech Evolves Brand Promise 'What's Next Is Now' As It Unifies Operations And Accelerates Regional Expansion.
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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A ll entities now operate under the unified ZainTECH brand delivering consistent and meaningful business outcomes to over 1600 organizations and government customers
Regional footprint expands to Egypt, building on significant investment to scale operations across UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and Bahrain
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE – October 13, 2026: To accelerate the next phase of its growth, ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions arm of Zain Group, has evolved its brand promise to 'What's next is now,' reflecting the meaningful business outcomes it delivers to more than 1,600 organizations and government customers through its Digital. Intelligent. Resilient. framework. This evolution follows the unification of all acquired entities, namely STS Arabia, BIOS Middle East, and Adfolks under ZainTECH. This milestone marks the next stage in the company's evolution as a regional ICT partner for enterprises and governments, following a period of strategic growth and continued regional expansion, which has recently seen the launch of ZainTECH operations in Egypt. Furthermore, ZainTECH has invested in scaling up its UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, and Bahrain regional offices to support the growing demand for its growth-enhancing and business-critical services. Today, ZainTECH's presence spans eight countries offering a unified and managed delivery model spanning cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, digital solutions, modern infrastructure,and drones and robotics. The company enables organizations across the region to modernize with confidence, turn data and AI into actionable intelligence, and remain secure and resilient as change accelerates. “For years, organizations have talked about preparing for what comes next. Today, the technologies shaping that future are already transforming the way businesses operate,” said Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH.“The evolution of ZainTECH brings together the capabilities, expertise and regional presence needed to help our customers act on those opportunities. Digital. Intelligent. Resilient. reflects the strategy we have been building and the outcomes we are focused on delivering for our customers. 'What's next is now' reflects our commitment to helping organizations move forward with confidence, turning technology into meaningful business outcomes.” Mr. Hanna concluded,“Our expansion into Egypt is an important part of our growth journey, reflecting our confidence in the significant opportunities we see in the market across the enterprise and government sectors.” At the heart of this proposition is ZainTECH's Digital. Intelligent. Resilient. framework, which brings its capabilities together around three core customer outcomes:
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Digital : helping organizations modernize through cloud, infrastructure, connectivity, applications and automation.
Intelligent : using AI, data and analytics to convert information into actionable insights and enable better decision-making.
Resilient : strengthening business continuity and operational confidence through cybersecurity, managed services and resilient digital infrastructure.
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