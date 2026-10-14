Fair Polls Not Held In Bengal For 50 Years, Claims Dilip Ghosh

'Fair elections not held in Bengal for 50 years': Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that fair and independent elections were not held in the state for the past 50 years, claiming electoral results changed after people were allowed to vote freely. Commenting on elections in West Bengal, Ghosh said, "It is true that for the past 50 years in Bengal, fair and independent elections were not held; people were not allowed to vote. As soon as fair elections began here, the results turned around. The party that had been ruling here for 15 years did not even get 3 per cent of the votes, so it has become clear where the vote theft was happening."

Ghosh criticised the Congress leader's approach, questioning the practical implementation of his ideas. He said, "Rahul Gandhi will remain a student all his life. We will never get to see the practical application of his teachings."

Ghosh dismisses Mamata's attack claims; TMC files complaint

Responding to the Trinamool Congress's allegations that former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was attacked outside her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat area, Ghosh questioned her claims and criticised her over the allegations. Dismissing the claims, Ghosh said, "She herself makes such claims all the time. The public doesn't know what she did. Nobody knows where and how she gets attacked...She doesn't even know how she lost the election. She should rest now and see what the public wants."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen filed a police complaint under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following an alleged security breach and knife attack attempt against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. According to the official complaint lodged by the party, the confrontation unfolded after an intoxicated intruder managed to breach the perimeter gates of the high-security zone.

The complaint said a lady, namely Tannishtha Saha, reportedly known as a Civic Volunteer and a drug addict, came in a violent manner and attacked Mamata Banerjee with a knife. She was hurling abusive language and, in an intoxicated manner, tried to violently approach Mamata Banerjee, the party claimed in the complaint. Describing how the suspect manoeuvred past initial checks and created a public disturbance, Sen, in her complaint, elaborated further on the sequence of events and stated that the intruder was hurling abusive language and, in an intoxicated manner, tried to violently approach Mamata Banerjee.

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