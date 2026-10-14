Devi Questions Sonia, Priyanka Over Rahul's Conduct, Akoijam Case

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Wednesday accused the Congress leadership of double standards on women's safety, questioning Sonia Gandhi over Rahul Gandhi's conduct and asking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra where her“Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon” slogan had gone amid the sexual harassment case involving Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and allegations of manhandling of women during protests.

Devi Questions Congress Leadership's 'Double Standards'

Referring to the allegations involving 11 female students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Devi called Akoijam a“rapist MP” and questioned why the Congress leadership had not taken disciplinary action against him. The remark was Devi's allegation; Akoijam has denied the charges.“Today, through you, I want to ask Priyanka Gandhi where that slogan has gone today? 'I am a girl, I can fight',” Devi told ANI on Tuesday.

“One of your MPs was punished for sexual harassment involving 11 girls, meaning he was fired,” she added, referring to JNU's decision to dismiss Akoijam from university service on October 9.

Devi alleged that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had remained silent on the case and questioned why the party had not issued a show-cause notice or taken disciplinary action against the MP.“And you still have that rapist MP sitting with you. Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and the entire party have kept completely quiet about him. They haven't said a single word to date, nor have they issued a show-cause notice or fired him,” she told ANI.

Allegations Against Rahul Gandhi's Conduct

The Union Minister also questioned Sonia Gandhi over Rahul Gandhi's conduct towards women, asking what values she had instilled in her son.“We would also like to ask Sonia Gandhi ji what values she has given to her son, that he doesn't know how to behave with a woman, how to behave with a representative,” she told ANI. Referring to recent incidents involving Rahul Gandhi, Devi alleged that the Congress leader had also manhandled a woman police officer and a pregnant journalist during protests. Journalist Richa Parashar has alleged that Rahul Gandhi pulled her by the hand and his security personnel pushed her during a protest at the Supreme Court on October 12, causing her to fall down the stairs. Parashar, who said she was in the first trimester of pregnancy, reported experiencing abdominal pain and seeking medical attention. The allegations have not been independently established.

INDIA Bloc Accused of Spreading Chaos

On the INDIA bloc's protest, the Union Minister alleged that the opposition was attempting to create unrest and mislead people while questioning the unity among its constituent parties.“I believe this is a conspiracy to spread chaos. They are trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the country,” she said, adding that there was“certainly no unity” within the INDIA bloc.

“They want to mislead people by staging such protests. Where the opposition wins, everything is fine, but where they lose, everything goes wrong. Their agenda and priorities keep changing with the times,” she added.

Background of JNU Harassment Case

The remarks came amid a wider political row over the JNU case and protests by BJP women leaders seeking action against Akoijam. JNU dismissed Akoijam from service with immediate effect on October 9 after its Internal Committee recommended major punishment following an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment by 11 female students.

Akoijam has denied the allegations and accused the university administration of procedural lapses. He has alleged that he was not provided with a copy of the inquiry report, which he said was necessary to exercise his right to appeal, and claimed that the disclosure of his identity violated confidentiality provisions under Section 16 of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.

Delhi Police registered an FIR on October 11 at Vasant Kunj North police station based on a complaint by JNU's Chief Security Officer. The matter is under investigation.

BJP Escalates Pressure on Congress

Separately, a delegation of BJP women leaders met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum seeking strict action in the matter. The delegation included Lok Sabha MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj and Malvika Devi, Rajya Sabha MPs S. Phangnon Konyak and Geeta Shakya, and senior BJP leader Rekha Sharma.

Speaking after the meeting, Bansuri Swaraj accused the Congress of hypocrisy over its position on women's safety and alleged that a Congress office-bearer had assaulted BJP women workers during a protest outside the party headquarters. Former National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma also alleged that multiple students had faced sexual harassment at JNU.

The Congress has faced criticism from BJP leaders over its response to the case, while Akoijam has challenged the university's handling of the inquiry. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)