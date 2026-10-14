Would You Pay $20 A Month For Apple Siri? Analyst Says It Could Deliver $24B, Sees Smaller Boost From Smart Home Products



Munster sees personalized AI assistants as a bigger long-term opportunity than connected home devices.

A Siri subscription hypothetically priced at $20 per month could generate $24 billion in annual revenue. AAPL stock hit a new record on Tuesday, though retail sentiment has remained 'bearish.'

Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, said Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) new smart home products should add just under 1% to fiscal 2027 revenue, while a more capable Siri could open a much larger opportunity through paid subscriptions.

Apple on Tuesday unveiled HomeView, a $299 smart home hub featuring a 7-inch display, along with a refreshed HomePod mini, a new Apple TV 4K and a range of smart home accessories developed with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric. HomeView will become available on Nov. 13.

“$AAPL's 'Welcome Home' announcements today should add just under 1% to FY27 revenue,” Munster said in a post on X on Tuesday. He added that the accelerating pace of product announcements was more important than the immediate revenue contribution.

Still,“the biggest incremental consumer opportunity over the next five years is personalized bots, a category in which Apple has yet to make any announcements, as it's just getting the Siri chatbot out the door.”

Apple's revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended in September, is expected to rise 11% to $ 113.6 billion, according to estimates from Koyfin. That would translate to about $478 billion in FY26 sales, or 15% growth over the previous year. Sales in FY27 are expected to rise 6.5% to about $508 billion over the projected FY26 figure, according to estimates from Fiscal AI.

Munster Sees Siri Subscription Opportunity

In a separate post, Munster outlined the potential for Apple to monetize Siri through subscriptions, arguing that a more capable assistant could become a high-margin addition to its services business.

He estimated that 100 million paying users at $20 a month would generate about $24 billion in annual revenue, equivalent to roughly 6% of Apple's revenue.“I think there could be far more paying users given how useful personal AIs are already,” he wrote.

Apple rolled out its revamped Siri with iOS 27 for iPhone and macOS 27 for Mac in July. The redesigned assistant, which also has a dedicated app, adds more conversational interactions, personal-context understanding, and on-screen awareness, letting it pull information from emails, messages, and photos, and perform actions across apps.

Shorter iPhone 18 Pro Lead Times Raise Questions

Meanwhile, investors are watching signs of softer demand for Apple's flagship iPhone 18 Pro models. Shorter delivery lead times have raised concerns about the strength of the latest upgrade cycle, with analysts citing higher prices and limited hardware improvements.

Apple shares hit a new intraday high on Tuesday, rising to $348.15 before closing at $341.27, up 0.09%. The stock briefly pushed the company's market capitalization above $5 trillion, according to The Wall Street Journal, although it finished the session below that milestone.

Retail View On AAPL

Apple's Tuesday product launch included smart cameras, door locks, and thermostats, expanding its presence in the connected-home market.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for Apple remained 'bearish' for a second day on Tuesday.“AAPL waiting for Fridays store lines for duo,” said a trader, referring to the pre-orders for the iPhone Duo beginning later this week.

AAPL stock is up 26% year to date.

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