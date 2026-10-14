Durga Puja Bank Holiday: How Many Days Bank Will Remain Closed? Check RBI Guidelines

Durga Puja Bank Holiday: The festive season has officially started. Do you know when the banks are shutting down for the celebrations? The RBI holiday list tells us exactly how many days banks will remain closed in West Bengal during Durga Puja

October means the festive season and long holidays. Banks do not stay closed continuously like other sectors. But all public and private banks, branch banks, and customer service points remain shut during the main Puja days. You should check the holiday list before stepping out for any urgent bank work during the festival days.

People always worry about bank holidays while planning their festive shopping, travel, or urgent financial transactions. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the state government have released the holiday list. This list tells us exactly how many days bank branches will stay closed in the state and when normal services will resume.

State government employees get a long holiday for Durga Puja. Bank employees face a different situation. Banks do not get a continuous 10-12 day break like other state government departments. Banking branches stay closed strictly according to the Negotiable Instruments Act (NI Act) and specific RBI rules.

The festive season has already started. The main festival days overlap with weekly holidays. You will not get any service at the banks for a few continuous days. Banks in Bengal mainly shut down from Saptami. Saptami falls on a Sunday this time, so the official holiday count starts from Ashtami.

Maha Ashtami falls on October 19 (Monday). All public and private bank branches in the state will remain closed for Durga Puja Ashtami. Maha Navami is on October 20 (Tuesday). Bank services in West Bengal will stay shut for Navami as per the RBI list. Banks across the state will remain completely closed on October 21 (Wednesday) for Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra.

Direct customer services at all public and private bank branches in the state will remain closed for four days from Sunday to Wednesday. Banks stay open just before this on October 16 (Friday - Maha Sasthi) and October 17 (Saturday - third Saturday). You can finish your urgent work during this time. Online and ATM services will remain fully active even when the banks are closed.