Air India Express Saudi Flights Cancelled Till October 17: Check Cities Affected, Refund, Reschedule

Air India Express has temporarily stopped its flights to major cities in Saudi Arabia. The airline took this step because of the tense security situation in the Middle East right now. All flights going to and coming from Dammam, Jeddah, and Riyadh stand cancelled till October 17.

The airline said they are keeping a close watch on the changing situation in the region. They cancelled the flights as a safety measure. A company spokesperson mentioned they will make further changes to the flight schedule if needed, after checking the security situation.

Air India Express has also announced some relief for passengers facing trouble because of these cancellations. Affected flyers can reschedule their tickets for free without paying any extra charges. If they want to cancel, they can get a full refund. The airline officials also said their special service teams are ready to help and guide passengers who are facing issues.

Passengers who were planning to travel to or from Saudi Arabia should check their flight status online. They need to visit the official website airindiaexpress before leaving for the airport. The spokesperson also asked flyers to update their contact details, like email ID and phone number, with the airline. This will help them get urgent updates and time changes directly without any hassle.