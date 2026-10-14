'8 Months Of Hard Work Wasted': Bittu Tabahi's Heartbreaking Discovery At Ajnar River (WATCH)

Eight months of hard work, tonnes of garbage removed and a river that finally looked cleaner - but the relief did not last. Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, has shared a disappointing update about the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district after finding plastic bags and other waste dumped along its banks again.

In a video shared on Instagram, Bittu showed the condition of the river, which he had spent months cleaning largely on his own. The riverbanks had reportedly been cleared just weeks earlier, but the return of garbage has once again highlighted the challenge of keeping public spaces clean when people continue to dump waste irresponsibly.

Expressing his disappointment in the video's caption, Bittu wrote, "I never imagined that eight months of my hard work would go to waste like this." He also asked social media users to suggest ways to remove the garbage more efficiently.

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by Surendra singh choudhry (@bittu_tabahi)

Bittu Tabahi Returns To Clean The Ajnar River

Despite the setback, Bittu has not walked away from the cleanup effort. He returned to the river and began removing the accumulated waste once again, picking up rubbish bag by bag.

His earlier campaign involved removing tonnes of garbage from the waterway without sophisticated equipment. The work demanded considerable physical effort, and the latest video shows that cleaning a polluted river is only part of the challenge. Preventing waste from returning is equally important.

Bittu's determination has drawn attention to the difficulties faced by individuals trying to restore polluted water bodies without a lasting solution to waste disposal.

Social Media Users React To The Heartbreaking Update

The video prompted users to express sympathy, praise his persistence and call for stronger action against those who dump garbage in public places.

One user wrote, "That's an awful amount of waste floating in the water beneath that bridge! It must be frustrating to face this every time, but please don't give up. Your hard work deserves so much appreciation."

Another offered practical advice, saying, "Use appropriate clothes for this type of cleaning; this includes boots and special pants. Good luck, greetings from Amazon Brazil."

A third user suggested involving local authorities, writing, "Talk to the Municipal Corporation and get a fine imposed for dumping garbage here. Otherwise, this will keep happening."

The reactions reflect a wider concern: individual cleanup efforts can make a visible difference, but lasting change also depends on responsible waste disposal and public participation.

Bittu's latest update serves as a reminder that cleaning a river is not a one-time task. Without sustained civic responsibility and effective waste management, even months of dedicated work can quickly be undone.