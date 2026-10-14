RORRY Introduces Auradock, A 3-In-1 Charger With A Detachable Power Bank

RORRY AuraDock combines a home charging station with a detachable magnetic power bank for charging on the go.

RORRY AuraDock 3-in-1 charging station with a detachable magnetic power bank, shown in a home office setting.

The charging station pairs wireless charging for three Apple devices with a removable 5,000mAh battery for use beyond the desk.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RORRY is expanding its charging accessories lineup with AuraDock, a 3-in-1 wireless charging station that brings together a desktop charger and a detachable power bank. Introduced in August 2026, the product is designed for Apple users who want to keep their everyday devices charged at home without carrying a separate set of charging accessories when they leave.The idea behind AuraDock is straightforward: a charging station doesn't have to stay entirely on your desk.At home, the station provides dedicated charging areas for an iPhone, Apple Watch and compatible wireless earbuds, all connected to a single power source. When it's time to head out, a 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh magnetic power bank can be removed from the dock and carried separately.It's a practical distinction in a category where most multi-device charging stations are designed to remain in one place.One Charging Setup, Two Ways to Use ItThe detachable battery is just 0.39 inches thick, making it compact enough to slip into a pocket or small bag. It also includes a USB-C port supporting up to 20W input and output for compatible devices.Back at home, AuraDock supports up to 15W magnetic wireless charging for compatible iPhones, along with a dedicated 5W charging area for Apple Watch. A 30W wall adapter is included.The station has a rounded, soft-touch exterior suited to desks and nightstands. A night mode allows users to switch off its indicator lights, while rear ventilation openings provide passive heat dissipation.Rather than introducing another charger for a specific setting, AuraDock combines two familiar charging formats in one product. The detachable design gives users a portable battery when they need one, without having to pack the entire charging station.A New Addition to RORRY's Charging LineupAuraDock also marks an expansion of RORRY's product range beyond portable chargers.Founded in 2022, the brand has developed compact power banks, keychain chargers and models with integrated cables and wall plugs. AuraDock brings that focus on portability into a product intended primarily for home use.The addition reflects RORRY's broader interest in how charging accessories fit into everyday routines, from the devices people carry to the spaces where they recharge them.AuraDock is available through RORRY's Amazon storefront in the United States. Product details and compatibility information can be found at:About RORRYFounded in 2022, RORRY is a consumer technology brand specializing in portable chargers and charging accessories. Under its Power in Style philosophy, the brand develops products that combine practical charging functions with an emphasis on portability and design.

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RORRY Introduces AuraDock, a 3-in-1 Charger With a Detachable Power Bank News Provided By RORRY October 14, 2026, 05:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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