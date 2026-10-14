Frank Lauletta On The Warning Signs Business Owners Miss Before Legal Trouble Starts

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Frank Lauletta has spent his career advising companies across software, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and professional services. Across those industries, he says the businesses that avoid expensive legal problems are rarely the ones with the most lawyers on retainer. They are the ones that notice small warning signs before those signs become big ones.

“By the time a shareholder dispute reaches a courtroom, the real problem usually started years earlier,” Frank says.“Someone saw it coming and didn't act on it.”

Sign One: Contracts That Were Never Built to Repeat

A lot of companies grow using whatever agreement worked the last time. Sales terms get copied from one deal to the next, with small edits here and there. Frank says this is one of the clearest signs a business has outgrown its own paperwork.

“If every contract looks a little different, that's not flexibility. That's risk sitting in a drawer,” he says. Standardized sales agreements, licensing terms, and terms of use exist for a reason: they remove ambiguity before a negotiation starts, not after it goes wrong.

Sign Two: A Founder Who Is the Only Plan

Frank often works with business owners who built something successful but never wrote down what happens if they step back, sell, or pass the business to someone else. He treats this as a warning sign worth taking seriously, not a distant concern.

“Succession planning isn't about assuming the worst,” Frank says.“It's about making sure the business doesn't depend on one person being available forever.” Companies that wait until a transition is already underway tend to make rushed decisions. Those decisions are harder to unwind than the ones made early.

Sign Three: Disagreements Among Owners That Get Smoothed Over Instead of Resolved

Shareholder disputes rarely start as disputes. They start as disagreements that two partners decide not to put in writing because the relationship feels fine for now. Frank has represented clients on both sides of these situations, including in litigation when a disagreement could not be resolved another way.

“The owners who come to me early, before a disagreement hardens into a position, almost always have more options,” he says.“Once people stop talking and start preparing for a fight, the choices narrow fast.”

Sign Four: Outside Counsel Who Only Hears From You When Something Breaks

Frank frequently serves as outside general counsel to companies, working alongside executive teams on decisions that shape where a business is headed. He says one sign a company is managing legal risk poorly is simple: its lawyer only hears from them after a problem has already happened.

“If the first call I get is the crisis call, we've already lost time we didn't need to lose,” Frank says.“Legal strategy works best when it's part of the conversation before a deal closes, not after.”

Sign Five: Growth That Outpaces the Agreements Behind It

Fast growth is good news until the paperwork underneath it stops matching the business. Royalty structures, licensing models, and joint venture agreements that made sense at one size can create real exposure at another. Frank says this is a sign that gets missed often, because growth itself feels like proof that everything is working.

“A company can be doing everything right on the business side and still be carrying agreements that don't fit anymore,” he says.“That gap is where problems start.”

What These Signs Have in Common

None of these signs are dramatic on their own. A copied contract, an unwritten succession plan, a disagreement nobody addressed. Frank says the pattern that connects them is timing: each one is cheap to fix early and expensive to fix late.

“My job isn't to wait for the fire,” he says.“It's to help a business notice the smoke.”

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About Frank Lauletta

Frank Lauletta is an attorney and founding member of Lauletta Birnbaum, LLC, based in Sewell, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He advises companies across software, technology, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy, and professional services, with a practice that includes outside general counsel work, business transitions, succession planning, and shareholder disputes. Frank earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Delaware and his Juris Doctor with Tax Honors from Rutgers Law School.