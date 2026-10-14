Nepal Rescues Nine Bangladeshi Trekkers Stranded By Flash Floods



The trekkers were stranded by flash floods in the Budhi Gandaki River while travelling from Jagat in Chumnubri, Gorkha district, towards Manaslu Base Camp.

In a statement on October 13, the Bangladesh Embassy expressed gratitude to the Government of Nepal for its timely rescue operation and the safe evacuation of the trekkers.

The embassy confirmed that the trekkers were safely evacuated to Kathmandu this afternoon, praising the prompt response, humanitarian assistance and coordinated efforts of the Nepalese authorities and others involved in the operation.

The embassy also expressed its appreciation for being part of the rescue effort.

“This act of solidarity and support reflects the longstanding friendship and close ties between Bangladesh and Nepal,” the statement said.

Spread the word More from NRB ConnectView AllLatest NewsSee AllThe Way Dhaka wins Leading Boutique Hotel Award at SATA 2026Hotels5 minutes agoNepal rescues nine Bangladeshi trekkers stranded by flash floodsNRB Connect21 minutes agoBangladesh seeks Saudi help to expedite return of two Bangladeshi citizens killed in Riyadh attackNRB Connectabout 18 hours agodnata invests USD 47.25 million in UAE ground support fleetTravel Techabout 18 hours agoUAE becomes first Arab nation to join Antarctic research bodyStartups and Innovationabout 19 hours agoOxygen shortage reportedly strands 78 Malaysia Airlines passengersAirlines and Routesabout 19 hours agoBangladesh, Netherlands eye stronger cooperation in shipbuilding, textile sectorsNRB Connectabout 19 hours agoGovt. seeks to extend visas for stranded Saudi-bound workers: NurNRB Connectabout 20 hours agoSaudi Airport disruptions hit 62 Dhaka flights, affect 9,700 passengersAirlines and Routesabout 21 hours agoAutomated control systems installed at both units of Rooppur NPPOthersabout 23 hours agoTurkish Airlines, GolfHouse partner to strengthen cooperationAirlines and RoutesOct 12, 2026Bangladesh Embassy issues urgent safety advisory for citizens in Saudi ArabiaNRB ConnectOct 12, 2026Barcelona adopts“Netflix-style” tourism plan to crack its biggest problemTourismOct 12, 2026Govt. to reconsider tourist limits, overnight stays on St. Martin's Island: Environment MinisterTourismOct 12, 2026ASEAN airports support USD 244 billion in GDP, 23.3 million jobsAirports and InfrastructureOct 12, 2026Bangladesh, EU agree to curb illegal migration, human traffickingNRB ConnectOct 12, 2026Maldivian seeks to lease Airbus A220 narrow-body aircraftFleet and AircraftOct 12, 2026Emirates bolsters cargo transport service from South AmericaAviationOct 12, 2026Grand Sylhet wins Leading Airport Hotel award at SATA 2026AwardsOct 12, 2026Power bank fire diverts Chennai-bound IndiGo flight to HyderabadAirlines and RoutesOct 12, 2026US-Bangla Airlines cancels Dhaka-Riyadh services until October 21Airlines and RoutesOct 12, 2026Cox's Bazar International Airport set for November inauguration: MillatAirports and InfrastructureOct 12, 2026Riyadh Airport shutdown disrupts 10 Dhaka flights, affects 3,431 passengersAviationOct 12, 2026Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan hosts Chattogram-themed buffet dinnerHotelsOct 12, 2026Bangladesh to promote Nazrul's legacy to strengthen cultural diplomacyArt and CultureOct 12, 202624 Bangladeshis injured in Riyadh airport missile attack: Expat MinistryNRB ConnectOct 12, 2026Sajek tourist spot closed until further notice, visitors asked to leave by October 13Visa and Travel UpdatesOct 11, 2026Mymensingh International Airport planned near Dhaka, feasibility study to begin soon: MillatAirports and InfrastructureOct 11, 2026Biman suspends Dhaka-Riyadh flights on October 11, 12Airlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026ICMAB and de tempête Join Forces to Advance Global Career Pathways for Bangladesh's Accounting ProfessionalsCorporate PulseOct 11, 2026Egypt, Saudi seek closer tourism cooperation, more visitor arrivalsTourismOct 11, 2026WTTC mentions key priorities for Europe to strengthen tourism competitivenessTourismOct 11, 2026Country's first community-based agro-tourism village begins constructionTourismOct 11, 2026Singapore Airlines marks 40 years of Christchurch serviceAirlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026Air Arabia signs group-level distribution deal with AmadeusAirlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026Visiting Thailand could get costlier for Bangladeshi travelers as new fees coming upVisa and Travel UpdatesOct 11, 2026Indonesia's GMF AeroAsia to run Oman's aviation maintenance facilityMRO and EngineeringOct 11, 2026Saudi, UAE account for nearly 80pc of MENA business travelTourismOct 11, 2026Prime Bank offers priority customers healthcare benefits through Plan Medi TripBanking and FinanceOct 11, 2026Bangladesh, UK agree to tackle organized immigration crimeNRB ConnectOct 11, 2026Sayeman wins several accolades at SATA for eighth consecutive yearAwardsOct 11, 2026Radisson Blu Dhaka dubbed Leading Business Hotel at SATA 2026AwardsOct 11, 2026Hyatt Place Dhaka Uttara wins Best New Hotel Award at SATAAwardsOct 11, 2026Riyadh Airport attack: 12 dead, 309 injured, flights halted as Houthis issue new warningAviationOct 11, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan wins gold at South Asian Travel AwardsAwardsOct 11, 2026Riyadh Airport attack kills 12, including two Bangladeshis; 309 injuredAviationOct 11, 2026Riyadh Airport closure disrupts Bangladesh-Saudi flights, five services canceledAirlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026Biman suspends Riyadh flights indefinitely amid escalating crisis in Saudi ArabiaAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026Biman flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka over hydraulic malfunctionAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026Etihad commercial chief Arik De exits with immediate effectAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026Most PopularSee AllSaudia pilot killed, aircraft damaged in missile attack on Riyadh airportAirports and InfrastructureOct 9, 2026 Four global ground handlers shortlisted for Dhaka airport's Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureOct 9, 2026Etihad commercial chief Arik De exits with immediate effectAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026Malaysia Airlines reaches new milestone in Australian marketAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026Biman signs Airbus deal for 10 aircraft in major fleet expansionFleet and AircraftOct 7, 2026Mymensingh International Airport planned near Dhaka, feasibility study to begin soon: MillatAirports and InfrastructureOct 11, 2026National Civil Aviation Security meeting reviews aviation security ahead of ICAO auditAviationOct 8, 2026Prime Bank, CRP join hands for prosthetic services for people with disabilitiesBanking and FinanceOct 7, 2026DP World to operate Chittagong port's NCT under 15-year concessionCargo and LogisticsOct 9, 2026US-Bangla Airlines recruiting ATR 72 first officersAirlines and RoutesOct 8, 20267-Eleven exits India after closing all 31 storesRetail and CommerceOct 7, 2026PIA wet-leases two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners for UK-Pakistan flightsFleet and AircraftOct 10, 2026Visiting Thailand could get costlier for Bangladeshi travelers as new fees coming upVisa and Travel UpdatesOct 11, 2026Radisson Blu Dhaka dubbed Leading Business Hotel at SATA 2026AwardsOct 11, 2026Biman flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka over hydraulic malfunctionAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026Biman suspends Riyadh flights indefinitely amid escalating crisis in Saudi ArabiaAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026Etihad launches flights to emerging Saudi Arabian tourism hotspotAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026Turkish Airlines posts strong traffic results in SeptemberAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport unveils 10-day-long Awadhi food festivalHotelsOct 9, 2026Lufthansa Group to resume Dubai flights from October 25Airlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026Riyadh Airport closure disrupts Bangladesh-Saudi flights, five services canceledAirlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026German envoy stresses stronger aviation, trade cooperation with BangladeshAviationOct 7, 2026Oxygen shortage reportedly strands 78 Malaysia Airlines passengersAirlines and Routesabout 19 hours agoBERC hikes jet fuel prices for third consecutive monthAviationOct 7, 2026Air India, SIA scrap long-standing booking hurdle for passengersAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026Sajek tourist spot closed until further notice, visitors asked to leave by October 13Visa and Travel UpdatesOct 11, 2026US-Bangla Airlines cancels Dhaka-Riyadh services until October 21Airlines and RoutesOct 12, 2026Prime Bank offers priority customers healthcare benefits through Plan Medi TripBanking and FinanceOct 11, 2026Saudi, UAE account for nearly 80pc of MENA business travelTourismOct 11, 2026Lightning hits Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight at FL170Airlines and RoutesOct 8, 2026ICMAB and de tempête Join Forces to Advance Global Career Pathways for Bangladesh's Accounting ProfessionalsCorporate PulseOct 11, 2026Bangladesh hosts OIC workshop to promote heritage preservation, sustainable tourismTourismOct 8, 2026City Mayor inaugurates 3-day Chittagong Travel Mart in ChattogramTourismOct 8, 2026Maldivian seeks to lease Airbus A220 narrow-body aircraftFleet and AircraftOct 12, 2026Bangladesh, UK agree to tackle organized immigration crimeNRB ConnectOct 11, 2026Saudia Group nears "substantial" aircraft orderFleet and AircraftOct 8, 2026Italy approves EUR 120m tourism housing plan to create 63,000 bedsTourismOct 10, 2026Guangzhou High-Speed Rail Station handles record 1m passengers in a dayCruise and RailOct 10, 2026Cox's Bazar to host three-month tourism carnival starting NovemberTourismOct 7, 2026Emirates surpasses one million pharma shipments through Dubai in 10 yearsAviationOct 7, 2026Four American Airlines crew fall ill after eating leftover mealsAirlines and RoutesOct 8, 2026Air Arabia signs group-level distribution deal with AmadeusAirlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026Singapore Airlines marks 40 years of Christchurch serviceAirlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026Bangladesh Embassy issues urgent safety advisory for citizens in Saudi ArabiaNRB ConnectOct 12, 2026JS body calls for urgent recruitment to fill vacancies in aviation, tourism sectorAviationOct 10, 2026Bangladesh, EU agree to curb illegal migration, human traffickingNRB ConnectOct 12, 2026Ethiopian Airlines spent USD 6m on carbon credits over aviation complianceAviation Business Oct 10, 2026UNESCO, Windmill sign MoU to take Bangladesh's rickshaw art globalArt and CultureOct 7, 2026Govt. to reconsider tourist limits, overnight stays on St. Martin's Island: Environment MinisterTourismOct 12, 2026Bangladesh, Netherlands discuss migration, human capital developmentNRB ConnectOct 8, 2026