Caspian Construction Week Opens In Azerbaijan With Five Exhibitions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Caspian Construction Week is kicking off in Azerbaijan, covering sectors such as construction, the restoration of Karabakh, engineering and utility systems, the plastic and polymer industry, as well as road infrastructure and public transport, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Four international exhibitions, alongside a concurrent international exhibition dedicated to road infrastructure and public transport, are being held at the Baku Expo Center from October 14 to 16.

Caspian Construction Week serves as a platform for companies representing various industrial sectors to showcase their products and solutions, for industry participants to come together, and for the establishment of professional connections. The event encompasses a wide range of areas, spanning from construction materials and heating and ventilation equipment to solutions for the restoration of Karabakh, the plastic and polymer industry, road infrastructure, and public transport. The exhibitions held during the week provide an opportunity for both local and foreign companies to showcase their products and technologies, keep up with market innovations, and discuss potential partnership opportunities.

One of the event's key components is the 31st Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition - "BakuBuild." This exhibition covers the construction sector and serves as a showcase for industry-specific products, materials, and technologies. It facilitates the gathering of various construction market stakeholders, the establishment of business connections between companies, and the exploration of collaboration opportunities.

Another significant component is the 6th Azerbaijan International Exhibition for Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh - "Rebuild Garabagh." This exhibition provides a platform for companies to present solutions related to restoration and reconstruction processes in the liberated territories, as well as the development and infrastructure construction of these areas. The 18th International Exhibition for Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Water Supply, Plumbing, and Swimming Pools - "Aquatherm Baku" - covers building engineering and utility systems. It showcases products and technologies related to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, water supply and plumbing solutions, as well as swimming pools.

Another component of the industrial sector is the 5th anniversary Caspian International Plastics and Polymer Industry Exhibition - "Plastex Caspian." This exhibition is significant for enabling companies in the plastics and polymer industry to present their products and manufacturing solutions, and for facilitating networking among industry participants.

Held in parallel with Caspian Construction Week, the 14th Caspian International Road Infrastructure and Public Transport Exhibition - "Road & Traffic" - covers the fields of road infrastructure and public transport. Thus, alongside construction and industry, the event brings together solutions related to the development of transport systems in a single venue. In addition to exhibitions, the Caspian Construction Week features panel discussions, innovation sessions, and business presentations on various topics.

According to the event program, the participation, initiatives, and opportunities for youth in the reconstruction of Karabakh will be discussed on October 14. That day will also see an innovation session dedicated to eco-friendly construction materials and energy-efficiency solutions, as well as a panel discussion on the future of construction, innovations, and emerging trends.

Another part of the day's program is dedicated to the presentation of Russian-made agricultural machinery and equipment.

On October 15, a panel discussion will be held regarding the realities of Karabakh, as well as the potential and social impact of digital media. Furthermore, discussions will cover the role of university-industry collaboration in construction based on circular economy principles, and adapting to changing lifestyles in future interior and exterior design.

The role of education in the revival of Karabakh will also be a key focus on that day. The discussion on this topic will examine the contributions of education to regional development, human capital formation, and the sustainability of the reconstruction process.

On October 16, issues regarding architectural policy and the preservation of cultural heritage within the context of modern construction will be discussed. The day's program also includes architectural discussions focused on reimagining urban spaces and the future of urban planning in Azerbaijan.

The event program also features bilateral B2B and B2G business meetings for exhibitors and invited companies. These meetings are organized to enable companies to discuss opportunities for collaboration with one another as well as with relevant institutions.

Thus, the three-day Caspian Construction Week brings together the construction, engineering, industrial, Karabakh reconstruction, architecture, and transport sectors. The exhibitions and business events offer companies the opportunity to showcase their products and technologies, stay abreast of industry innovations, and provide an opportunity to establish cooperative ties.