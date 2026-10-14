Toobit Adds Five Smartk Indicators For Futures Analysis

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, has added five proprietary indicators to SmartK, its futures charting mode for market direction, structure, volume, momentum, and risk analysis.

SmartK includes three main-chart indicators and two lower-panel indicators. Traders can pair one main-chart indicator with one lower-panel indicator depending on what they want to analyze.

Inside SmartK's Five-Indicator System

M-01 Market signal and trade plan engine combines market direction, volatility, estimated buying and selling pressure, and structure into a reference trade plan with entry, stop loss, and multiple take profit levels.

M-02 Entry score and structure plan combines trend, structure, price location, momentum, volatility, and volume into an entry score. It also tracks break of structure (BOS), change of character (CHoCH), key pivots, and reference entry, SL, and TP levels.

M-03 Multi-timeframe positioning intelligence analyzes six consecutive timeframes using AI learning, energy, chip, MACD, OBV, and KDJ to show whether different periods are aligned or conflicting. It is designed primarily as a directional filter.

S-01 Volume-price resonance distribution uses historical open, high, low, close, and volume (OHLCV) data to estimate bullish and bearish volume-price pressure and whether that pressure is strengthening or weakening.

S-02 Wavetrend momentum divergence helps show whether momentum supports the current direction, is weakening, or is beginning to diverge from price.

Building a More Structured Analysis Workflow

The five indicators are designed for different stages of analysis rather than as overlapping signals.

A trader might start with M-03 for multi-timeframe direction, switch to M-02 for structure and entry conditions, then add S-01 or S-02 in the lower panel for volume-price or momentum confirmation. M-01 offers a broader view of market signals and reference trade-plan levels.

This 1+1 system lets traders choose the combination that fits the question they are trying to answer, from direction and entry conditions to volume, momentum, and risk.

SmartK indicators are intended for market analysis and trading research only. They do not automatically open, close, or manage positions, and signals, scores, divergence, or reference entry, SL, and TP levels do not guarantee future trading outcomes.

SmartK and its five indicators are available from the chart area on the Toobit Futures trading page.

Demand for deeper charting tools continues to grow. TradingView now serves more than 120 million users and offers more than 400 pre-built indicators alongside over 100,000 community-built indicators, reflecting the growing role of technical analysis in trading workflows.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email:...

Website:

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at