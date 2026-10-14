Tampa Nurse Launches AVALI, A Luxury Carry-On That Weighs Itself, On Kickstarter October 15

AVALI Carry-On working pre-production prototype in matte black with champagne-gold hardware.

Founded by a registered nurse, AVALI combines a matte black polycarbonate shell, champagne-gold hardware and a built-in scale showing live weight as you pack.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October 13, 2026. AVALI LLC today announced that its first product, the AVALI Carry-On, will launch on Kickstarter on Thursday, October 15, 2026. The carry-on shows its own weight in real time on a display built into the lower front shell as the traveler packs, helping users spot potential overweight baggage before reaching the airport.

Early backers can reserve the AVALI Carry-On for $199, a $100 savings from the planned $299 retail price. A matching checked bag will be offered at $399. The campaign runs through November 14, 2026, with initial deliveries planned for the first quarter of 2027. A working prototype has been built and is in final engineering and product evaluation with AVALI's manufacturing partner.

Built by a Nurse Who Got Tired of Guessing

AVALI founder Linda Ndofor, RN, MSN, is a registered nurse and clinical informatics specialist with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and hospital systems. The idea came from a familiar travel frustration: arriving at the airport without knowing exactly how much a packed suitcase weighed. After years of repacking at airport counters and paying unexpected overweight fees, Ndofor set out to create a suitcase that gives travelers that information before they leave home.

“In the hospital, nothing important is estimated. It is measured,” said Ndofor.“I wanted my luggage held to the same standard. AVALI shows you the weight while you pack, so you are not handing a bag to an airline hoping it is under the limit. Everything you see on this suitcase is intentional. Everything you don't see is smart.”

The name AVALI was inspired by the names of Ndofor's two children, Abraham and Valerie.

AVALI's weight-sensing system is integrated into the suitcase, not added as an accessory. Load-cell sensors sit at four base contact points, and a slim digital display in the lower front shell shows the suitcase's weight as items are added during packing. When the display is dark, the technology stays discreet, preserving the clean appearance of the case.

Premium features include a deep matte black polycarbonate hard shell, Hinomoto double-spinner wheels, a brushed aluminum frame with satin champagne-gold corner protectors, a full aluminum telescoping trolley, a premium peachskin interior with a compression packing system, a fingerprint-enabled TSA-compatible lock, backup combination TSA latch locks, and a hidden pocket sized for an AirTag.

The Carry-On is designed around commonly accepted U.S. domestic cabin dimensions; travelers should confirm size and weight requirements with their airline. A matching checked bag in the same finish launches alongside it.

Kickstarter Campaign Details

The campaign opens Thursday, October 15, 2026 and closes Saturday, November 14, 2026, with a funding goal of $75,000. Early-bird pricing is limited: Carry-On $199 (regular $299), Checked Bag $399 (regular $499). Rewards are scheduled to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2027, subject to final manufacturing, quality-control and logistics timelines. Visit avaliluggage for launch updates.

About AVALI

AVALI LLC is a Tampa, Florida-based luxury luggage company founded in 2026 by Linda Ndofor, RN, MSN. The company develops premium hard-shell luggage combining sophisticated design with quietly integrated travel technology, beginning with real-time weight measurement. AVALI's weight-sensing system is the subject of U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 64/000,237, and the AVALI name is the subject of a pending U.S. trademark application. Learn more at avaliluggage.

Media Contact

Linda Ndofor, Founder & CEO, AVALI LLC. Email:.... Website: avaliluggage.

Linda Ndofor

AVALI LLC

+1 903-516-5758

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Tampa Nurse Launches AVALI, a Luxury Carry-On That Weighs Itself, on Kickstarter October 15 News Provided By AVALI LLC October 14, 2026, 05:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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