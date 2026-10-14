Best Pris Passes 1,000 Businesses As A Norwegian Alternative To Mittanbud

The Best Pris front page, where consumers choose a service, enter a postcode and receive up to three quotes from rated local businesses.

The Norwegian quote and comparison service, built by Mementor AS, offers businesses fixed lead prices and no lock-in as an alternative to Mittanbud and Fixa.

- Thomas Alling, Editor-in-Chief, Best Pris

OSLO, NORWAY, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Best Pris (bestpris), a Norwegian quote and comparison service for local businesses, has grown to more than 1,000 rated businesses across 39 Norwegian cities. Consumers use the platform to compare electricians, plumbers, painters, carpenters, lawyers, accountants, auditors and marketing agencies, and to request quotes free of charge.

Electricians make up the largest category, with 598 listed businesses. Marketing agencies follow with 151, and plumbers with 141. The platform has analyzed more than 23,400 customer reviews, and listed businesses hold an average rating of 4.6. The newest service category, auditors, launched in September 2026.

Best Pris positions itself as an alternative to the quote platforms Mittanbud and Fixa. The business model is built on fixed and published prices. A business profile is free, and every new business receives one free lead credit. Credits cost between NOK 149 and NOK 225 per lead, with the same price in every industry and city.

A shared lead goes to a maximum of three businesses. An exclusive lead goes to one business only. Purchased credits never expire, and visibility packages carry no commitment beyond the period already paid for.

"Norwegian businesses should know what a customer costs before they pay. That is why Best Pris has fixed prices per lead and no lock-in," says Thomas Alling, editor-in-chief of Best Pris.

Businesses are rated against eight fixed factors with published weightings. The factors include registration in the Brønnøysund Register Centre and in trade registers such as the Norwegian register of electrical contractors. Professional qualifications, customer reviews from Google and Trustpilot, and price transparency also count. Paid visibility gives a higher, clearly labeled placement, but it does not change a business's editorial score.

Best Pris is owned by Norse Digital Group LLC and is developed and operated by the Oslo-based digital agency Mementor AS. The service is built for Norway, with Norwegian content, Norwegian customer service and data from Norwegian public registers.

"Best Pris is built and run in Norway by a Norwegian team, for Norwegian consumers and businesses," says Alling.

Norse Digital Group also owns Broken Link Checker (brokenlinkchecker), a suite of SEO tools with a free WordPress plugin, and TTSWP (ttswp), a text-to-speech plugin for WordPress. Mementor AS develops all three services.

About Best Pris

Best Pris is a Norwegian quote and comparison service that helps consumers find local service providers and compare products. The service covers eight service categories in 39 Norwegian cities and is free for consumers. Businesses can create a free profile and buy leads at fixed prices. Best Pris is owned by Norse Digital Group LLC and developed by Mementor AS in Oslo.

Thomas Alling

Best Pris

+47 22 12 04 12

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Best Pris Passes 1,000 Businesses as a Norwegian Alternative to Mittanbud News Provided By Mementor webdesign & digitalt markedsføringsbyrå AS October 14, 2026, 05:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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