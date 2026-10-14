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Ready to speak with a marketing expert? Give us a call at (860)-415-0340

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Phones not ringing, forms sitting empty, missing from AI answers: the Mystic agency is growing its lead-focused services across the U.S., including California

- Steve Bibby, CEO, Stratedia

MYSTIC, CT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stratedia, a Mystic, Connecticut AI SEO agency that has helped businesses get found online since 2014, announced today that it is expanding its local SEO, AI SEO and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) services to business owners across the United States. California is a growing focus. GEO is the work of getting a business named when a customer asks ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude who to call.

The team keeps hearing the same thing. The website is up, the marketing money is spent, and the phone isn't ringing. Plumbers say the calls dried up. Contractors say nobody has filled out the quote form in weeks. Clinic owners see impressions in their reports and almost no clicks. And now owners are asking something new: why doesn't my business show up when I ask ChatGPT?

Customers still search Google. More of them now ask an AI tool and get a short list of names back instead of a page of results. For a local business, that list can decide who gets the job, and most owners have no idea whether they're on it.

What Business Owners Tell Stratedia

“My phone isn't ringing.” Usually the business is online, but nobody has a reason to pick it. The Google Business Profile is half filled out, the listings don't match each other, or the search result looks the same as the three next to it. Stratedia's local SEO services fix the profile, clean up the details that don't match across directories, build up reviews and write listings that get people to call.

“Nobody fills out my contact form.” Look at the page before blaming the traffic. It may load slowly on a phone, bury the next step or ask for too much. A ranking that lands people on a page they can't use is wasted money, so the landing page gets the same attention as the ranking.

“I can't get on page one.” Rankings come down to relevance, authority and trust, and most stuck websites are weak in at least one. Stratedia checks all three first, before anyone touches a keyword list.

“I get impressions but no clicks.” More often than not that's a title and description problem, and it's fixable. Stratedia rewrites them, tests them and watches what real people click.

“ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude never mention my business.” AI tools recommend businesses they can confirm are real. When the name, address, services and reviews don't match across the web, or the site says very little, the business gets skipped. As an AI SEO agency, Stratedia closes those gaps with AI SEO and GEO work, so the business is easier to find and easier to trust.

Google and AI Tools Don't Choose the Same Way

Plenty of owners assume a high Google ranking will carry over to AI answers. Often it doesn't.

Google shows a list, and the searcher compares and picks. An AI tool reads a lot of sources, writes one answer and names a few businesses, usually fewer than a Google results page. Fourth place on Google can still get a call. Fourth place in an AI answer usually means no mention at all.

Google puts a lot of weight on links, page quality and local signals. AI tools lean on consistent business details, clear explanations and outside confirmation like reviews, directory listings and press coverage. The two overlap quite a bit, so Stratedia runs one plan for SEO and GEO instead of two separate campaigns.

Why Business Owners Can Trust the Work

Google judges a page on experience, expertise, authority and trust. Stratedia builds its work around the same four, and it can point to something for each one.

Experience. Stratedia has worked with businesses since 2014, from local contractors to global companies. The team writes from real knowledge of each client's business and customers, with real names, real locations and facts a customer can check.

Expertise. SEO, local SEO, AI SEO and GEO all sit under one roof, so a client isn't passed between vendors to get one result.

Authority. Stratedia is a Google Partner and is based in Mystic, Connecticut, where it has served local businesses for years.

Trust. Stratedia holds a 4.9 rating on Google from client reviews. Its address and phone number are public. It doesn't guarantee rankings, because no honest agency can, and it tells clients what to expect before the work starts.

What Clients Can Expect

Every project starts with a clear picture of where the business stands. After that, the work follows a simple order:

.A review of how the business shows up on Google, on Google Maps and in AI answers today

.A short list of fixes, ranked by how likely they are to bring in calls and leads

.Work on the Google Business Profile, listings, reviews, website pages and search titles

.Regular reports on rankings, clicks, calls and form submissions, in plain English

Stratedia gives a free quote before any work begins, so owners know what they're agreeing to.



Local SEO in Connecticut

Stratedia is based in Connecticut and works with businesses from the shoreline to inland towns. If you're looking for a local SEO company in Andover, CT or a nearby town, the team works with businesses all over the state. As a local SEO company in CT, it covers the full range of SEO in Connecticut: Google Maps visibility, location pages, listings, reviews and pages built to turn visitors into customers.

Owners who start with a search for an SEO company near me tend to land on big, generic agencies. Stratedia is a local team that can still compete nationally. Its SEO services in Connecticut bring strategy, technical fixes, content and monthly reporting together in one place, and the Connecticut SEO services fit anything from a one-location contractor to a company with several service areas. As a digital marketing agency in Connecticut, Stratedia also helps businesses that want search to support the rest of their marketing.

Local SEO Services in California

California is one of the toughest local search markets in the country, and customers there often compare several providers before they call anyone. Stratedia is taking on California clients with the same approach it uses at home: accurate local data, location pages and listings written to win the click.

Trades are a good fit. Local SEO for gutter installers, roofers, painters and other contractors comes down to a few searches where people are ready to hire. Showing up for them can decide whether the month is busy or slow.

Specialized Industries

Some industries can't use a standard plan. Stratedia has dedicated pages for SEO for herbal products brands and for behavioral health and wellness practices, where trust and compliance matter more than usual. It also explains how a specialized retail SEO agency helps regulated businesses grow without crossing content and advertising limits.

How to Get Started

Call Stratedia at 860-415-0340 or request a free quote at stratedia. The team will look at where your business shows up on Google, on Google Maps and in AI answers today, and tell you what to fix first. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between SEO, AI SEO and GEO?

SEO gets your pages ranked on Google. GEO gets your business named inside answers from tools like ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude. AI SEO covers the work behind both, from consistent business details to content an AI tool can quote.

My website gets visitors, but nobody calls. What's going wrong?

Usually one of three things. The visitors aren't the right buyers, the page doesn't make the next step obvious, or the business doesn't look trustworthy at a glance. Stratedia checks the search terms bringing people in, then the page they land on, then the trust signals around it.

Can I be on page one of Google and still be missing from AI answers?

Yes. Google ranks pages, while AI tools name businesses they can confirm. A site that ranks well but has mismatched listings or thin content can be left out of AI answers completely.

How can I tell whether ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude mention my business?

Ask them the way a customer would, like“best roofer near Groton CT,” and see who gets named. Stratedia runs this check at the start of every project and repeats it as the work goes on.

How much does local SEO cost?

It depends on the size of the market, the competition and how much work the site needs. Stratedia gives a free quote, so you know the cost before anything starts.

How do I choose an SEO company?

Ask who will do the work, how often you'll get reports and whether you keep ownership of your accounts and content. Be careful with anyone who guarantees rankings.

How long before the phone starts ringing?

It depends on the competition and where your site starts. Fixes to the Google profile and to titles and descriptions can show movement in weeks. Stronger rankings and AI mentions take longer. Stratedia reports clicks, calls and form submissions regularly so you can see the progress.

Does Stratedia guarantee rankings?

No. No honest agency can. Stratedia commits to a clear plan, straight reporting and work that follows Google's guidelines.

Do you work with businesses outside Connecticut?

Yes. Stratedia works with clients across the U.S. and is growing its local SEO services in California.

About Stratedia

Stratedia is a results-driven digital marketing agency and Connecticut AI SEO agency based in Mystic. Since 2014 it has helped businesses grow their online presence and bring in leads through local SEO, SEO, AI SEO, GEO, website design and other digital marketing services. Learn more at stratedia.

Media Contact

Steve Bibby, CEO Stratedia

424 Judson Ave, Mystic, CT 06355

860-415-0340

Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Steve Bibby

Stratedia

+1 860-415-0340

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Connecticut AI SEO Agency Stratedia Expands Local SEO and GEO to Help U.S. Businesses Get Found on Google and ChatGPT News Provided By Stratedia October 14, 2026, 05:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



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